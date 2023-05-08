PR Newswire

FARMINGDALE, N.J., May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dialight (LSE: DIA), the global leader in hazardous and industrial LED lighting innovation, today announced the launch of its industry leading seven-year warranty for Obstruction Lighting Solutions. Dialight's Aviation Obstruction Lighting Systems, installed by Certified Installation companies, includes an additional two years of full system warranty on top of the standard five-year warranty. Installers who participate in the Certified Installation Program (CIP) will be recognized as experts who uphold the highest levels of installation quality.

In order to qualify for this program, installers must be members of the National Association of Tower Erectors (NATE). Once approved to participate in this completely free program, Dialight will come to the installer to conduct trainings, and issue a certificate to the installer that is good for two years. Tower owners will soon demand the longer warranty for their lighting systems' which will increase business opportunities for CIP installation companies.

"We are excited to introduce our Certified Installation Program", said David Wise, Dialight's Vice President of Obstruction Lighting. "Quality has always been at the core of our product design, and we're pleased to include like-minded installers with added incentives to safeguard customers' investment over the long-term. We are proud to offer this program at no cost to our customers because we believe installers who prioritize quality should not have to pay extra to do the right thing."

LumenServe was one of the first organizations to participate in Dialight's CIP program, stating "Dialight continues to be the leader in product quality, and they are backing this quality up with an industry leading seven-year equipment warranty on their product. The seven year warranty is only available for systems installed by a CIP certified partner such as LumenServe. When coupled with LumenServe's all-inclusive Assurance Warranty Service, our customers never have to worry about their tower lighting ever again." says Bear Poth CEO of LumenServe.

To learn more about Dialight's new Certified Installation Program for Obstruction Solutions, please visit www.dialight.com.

About Dialight

Dialight is a global leader in improving sustainability, safety and operational efficiency for its customers by providing high-efficiency, long-lasting LED lighting technology for industrial applications. With millions of fixtures installed worldwide, Dialight's class-leading technology reduces energy use, cost and environmental impact for customers and is certified to a broad range of international standards. The company's operations are headquartered in the U.S., and it is listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange under the ticker DIA. Further information on Dialight and its products is available at www.dialight.com

Media Contact:

Gabrielle DePietro

Next PR

[email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dialight-announces-industry-leading-aviation-obstruction-lighting-system-warranty-via-its-certified-installation-program-301817418.html

SOURCE Dialight