WESTCHESTER, Ill., May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ingredion Incorporated (: INGR), a leading global provider of ingredient solutions to the food and beverage industry, has been recognized as one of the 2023 Top Regional Companies in the U.S. by DiversityInc. This honor recognizes U.S. employers that demonstrate an unwavering commitment to diversity and inclusion by promoting workplace fairness through talent strategy, supplier diversity practices and philanthropic engagement.

"We believe in and value diverse perspectives and ideas. It is essential to living our values and purpose," said Jim Zallie, Ingredion's president and CEO. "We recognize and celebrate what we have in common as well as our differences, knowing that is where our true strength comes from, as we drive both innovation and growth."

The Top Regional Companies list is based on a survey conducted annually by DiversityInc, which assesses corporate practices related to diversity management, talent pipeline management, leadership accountability and supplier diversity. This year's list includes 38 companies from across the country who have demonstrated exemplary commitment to creating an inclusive workplace culture. Participating companies have at least 750 employees in the U.S. and are evaluated within the context of their own industries on verified policies, practices, and procedures.

"Since 2001, the DiversityInc Top 50 survey has become the external validator for large U.S. employers committed to promoting diversity, equity and inclusion," said Carolynn Johnson, CEO of DiversityInc. "These rankings represent evidence-based, superior human capital outcomes that are achieved only by data transparency and an unwavering commitment to workplace fairness for everyone."

"We've taken intentional steps to progress our DEI strategy," said Nancy Wolfe, Ingredion's senior vice president and chief human resources officer. "We strive to have a diverse and inclusive culture where different voices and opinions are not only heard but respected, embraced and leveraged."

ABOUT THE COMPANY
Ingredion Incorporated (: INGR) headquartered in the suburbs of Chicago, is a leading global ingredient solutions provider serving customers in more than 120 countries. With 2022 annual net sales of nearly $8 billion, the Company turns grains, fruits, vegetables, and other plant-based materials into value-added ingredient solutions for the food, beverage, animal nutrition, brewing and industrial markets. With Ingredion's Idea Labs® innovation centers around the world and approximately 12,000 employees, the Company co-creates with customers and fulfills its purpose of bringing the potential of people, nature, and technology together to make life better. Visit ingredion.com for more information and the latest Company news.

ABOUT DIVERSITY INC
DiversityInc's mission is to educate the workforce and bring clarity to the business benefits of workplace fairness, equity, and inclusion. The organization has evolved to become the preeminent source of human capital data, education, and advice. DiversityInc is a VA-certified and veteran-owned business. The organization is led by a Black woman CEO. For more information visit https://www.diversityinc.com/.

CONTACTS:
Investors: Noah Weiss, 773-896-5242
Media: Becca Hary, 708-551-2602

