TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has recognized 19 of its co-workers to the Women of the Channel list for 2023, including two individuals named to the Power 100 list.

“This is a well-deserved achievement for all the TD SYNNEX co-workers recognized for a meaningful impact not just on our company, but also on the industry. It’s an honor to work alongside these accomplished leaders who also serve as role models and mentors for our rising talent,” said Peter Larocque, president, North America Technology Solutions at TD SYNNEX. “TD SYNNEX’S commitment to social responsibility starts by ensuring an inclusive and welcoming work environment, and we look forward to building on those efforts as our organization continues to evolve.”

Every year, CRN recognizes women from vendor, distributor, and solution provider organizations whose expertise and vision are leaving a noticeable and commendable mark on the technology industry. The CRN 2023 Women of the Channel honorees bring their creativity, strategic thinking and leadership to bear in a variety of roles and responsibilities, but all are turning their unique talents toward driving success for their partners and customers.

“We are ecstatic to announce this year’s honorees and shine a light on these women for their significant achievements, knowing that what they’ve accomplished has paved the way for continued success within the IT channel,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “The channel is stronger because of them, and we look forward to seeing what they do next.”

TD SYNNEX employees recognized as top Women of the Channel this year include:

(Power 100 Recognition) Willa Flemate, Senior Vice President, Sales

(Power 100 Recognition) Stacy Nethercoat, Executive Vice President, Advanced Solutions

Melissa Clayton, Vice President, Sales

Trisha Cooke, Vice President, Engineering

Desiree Cruz, Sr. Director Product Management

Tiffany Embry, Sr. Director, Sales

Brenna Farahvashi, Vice President, Inside Sales

Ulla Glover, Director, Vendor Management

Monique Griggley, Sr. Director of IT Engineering

Tracy Holtz, Vice President, Cloud

Ashley Love, Lenovo IDG Business Development

Jessica McDowell, Senior Vice President, Business Development & Security Strategy

Emily McFadden. Director, Product Management

Calhoun McKinney, Senior Director, Product Business Management

Kaye McMillan, Senior Vice President, Sales Development & Communities

Cheryl Neal, Vice President, New Vendor Acquisition & Global Solutions

Brianne Small, Director, Vendor Marketing

Shannon Stack, Director, Lenovo Infrastructure Solutions Group

Dez Tsai, Sr. Director of Pre-Sales Enablement

As part of its overall DEI strategy, TD SYNNEX dedicates significant resources to the professional development of female co-workers and aims to increase representation of people who identify as women to 40% of leadership roles by 2030. The company developed a mentoring program to support and guide female senior managers and directors and established listening circles to provide women with a safe and confidential space to discuss workplace and personal challenges. The company also bolsters inclusion and community-building efforts through Elevate, its business resource group dedicated to attracting, retaining, and advancing women.

The 2023 Women of the Channel list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine and is available online now at www.CRN.com%2FWOTC.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. We’re an innovative partner helping more than 150,000 customers in 100+ countries to maximize the value of technology investments, demonstrate business outcomes and unlock growth opportunities. Headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, and Fremont, California, TD SYNNEX’s 23,500 co-workers are dedicated to uniting compelling IT products, services and solutions from 1,500+ best-in-class technology vendors. Our edge-to-cloud portfolio is anchored in some of the highest-growth technology segments including cloud, cybersecurity, big data/analytics, IoT, mobility and everything as a service. TD SYNNEX is committed to serving customers and communities, and we believe we can have a positive impact on our people and our planet, intentionally acting as a respected corporate citizen. We aspire to be a diverse and inclusive employer of choice for talent across the IT ecosystem. For more information, visit www.TDSYNNEX.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements in this news release that are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may cause the Company's actual results in future periods to be materially different from any future performance that may be suggested in this release. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release.

Copyright 2023 TD SYNNEX Corporation. All rights reserved. TD SYNNEX, the TD SYNNEX Logo, and all other TD SYNNEX company, product and services names and slogans are trademarks of TD SYNNEX Corporation. Other names and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230508005426/en/