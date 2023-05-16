LOS ANGELES, May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the upcoming May 15, 2023 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Signature Bank (“Signature Bank” or the “Company”) ( SBNY, SBNYP) securities between April 23, 2020 and March 12, 2023, inclusive (the “Class Period”), including those who purchase the Signature Bank call options and/or sold put options during the Class Period.



If you suffered a loss on your Signature Bank investments or would like to inquire about potentially pursuing claims to recover your loss under the federal securities laws

On March 12, 2023, the New York Department of Financial Services (“DFS”) announced that it had taken possession of Signature Bank to protect depositors pursuant to Section 606 of New York Banking Law. Trading in the Company’s shares was halted and remains halted, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Signature Bank did not have the strong fundamentals that it represented itself as having in the days immediately prior to its takeover, or otherwise took action that left it susceptible to a takeover by the DFS; (2) as a result, it became a target for regulatory action by the DFS, and (3) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Signature Bank securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than May 15, 2023 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.

