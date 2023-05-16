What you need to know:



Wendy Taccetta, Senior Vice President, National Small & Medium Business Solutions and Channel Chief at Verizon Business was named on CRN’s 2023 Women of the Channel Power 100 List

CRN’s 2023 Women of the Channel recognizes Shannon Calvert, Vice President, Channel Enablement; Rashel Graves, Director, Channel Sales Operations and Strategy; Rachael Nagrowski, Managing Director, Channel Management; and Alethea Peyrin, Director, Channel Management

NEW YORK, May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Business announced today that CRN ®, a brand of The Channel Company , has named Wendy Taccetta, Senior Vice President, Small and Medium Business Solutions and Channel Chief at Verizon Business to the CRN Channel Power 100 List, a subset of prominent leaders selected from the CRN® 2023 Women of the Channel list.

CRN also named four Verizon executives to the 2023 Women of the Channel list: Shannon Calvert, Vice President, Channel Enablement; Rashel Graves, Director, Channel Sales Operations and Strategy; Rachael Nagrowski, Managing Director, Channel Management; and Alethea Peyrin, Director, Channel Management.

Every year, CRN recognizes women from vendor, distributor, and solution provider organizations whose expertise and vision are leaving a noticeable and commendable mark on the technology industry. With this recognition, CRN honors these women for their unwavering dedication and commitment to furthering channel excellence and driving success for their partners and customers.

“We are ecstatic to announce this year’s honorees and shine a light on these women for their significant achievements, knowing that what they’ve accomplished has paved the way for continued success within the IT channel,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “The channel is stronger because of them, and we look forward to seeing what they do next.”

As Channel Chief, Taccetta is responsible for driving results in several strategic areas of the business. In the past year, she was the executive sponsor to launch a new channel program to drive 5G Business Internet; an agent channel program that is now leading 5G sales for Verizon Business.

"It’s an honor to be chosen for the CRN Channel Power 100 list. But, my bigger honor is that I get to do this work with amazing people. I’m so proud of Shannon, Rashel, Rachael and Alethea for delivering results and leadership that is recognized by the Women in Channel 2023 List,” said Wendy Taccetta, Senior Vice President, National Small and Medium Business Solutions and Channel Chief at Verizon Business. “Launching a new channel program targeting business opportunities in 5G markets continues to be a rewarding experience as I get to work with this incredible team. I’m excited to see what we accomplish in 2023 and beyond.”

The 2023 Women of the Channel list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine, and can be found online at www.CRN.com/WOTC .

