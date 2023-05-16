VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liquid Media Group Ltd. (the “Company”, “Liquid Media” or “Liquid”) ( YVR) is announcing that the Company will be further adjourning the special meeting of shareholders previously scheduled for May 5, 2023 (the “Special Meeting”), to rather be held on May 12, 2023 at 2:00pm PT at Suite 401, 750 West Pender Street, Vancouver, BC V6C 2T7 Canada.



The former shareholders of the Company’s subsidiary, Digital Cinema United (“DCU”), have obtained an injunction in the Supreme Court of British Columbia which has restrained the Company from proceeding with the Special Meeting pending the outcome of a dispute in respect of milestone shares issuable to the former DCU shareholders. The Company is assessing available options to resolve the disagreement and continue with the Special Meeting as proposed on May 12, 2023.

About Liquid Media Group Ltd.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. ( YVR) is an entertainment company empowering independent IP creators. Liquid’s end-to-end solution enables professional video (film/TV and streaming) creation, packaging, financing, delivery, and monetization, empowering IP creators to take their professional content from inception through the entire process to monetization.

