HII Expands Advanced Research and Development Support for the Army

Author's Avatar
20 hours ago
Article's Main Image

MCLEAN, Va., May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HII’s (: HII) Mission Technologies division was awarded a $94 million contract to provide experimentation, integration and transition program support for the U.S. Army Research Laboratory. The contract was awarded under the Department of Defense Information Analysis Center’s (DoD IAC) multiple-award contract (MAC) vehicle. DoD IAC MAC task orders are awarded by the U.S. Air Force’s 774th Enterprise Sourcing Squadron to develop and create new knowledge for the enhancement of the Defense Technical Information Center (DTIC) repository and the Research and Development (R&D) and Science and Technology (S&T) community.

The contract has a five-year period of performance.

HII will provide research, development, test and evaluation to enhance weapon systems, combat systems and sensor capabilities for U.S. Army and Department of Defense mission partners.

“We are honored to continue supporting the Army’s mission,” said Garry Schwartz, president of Mission Technologies’ C5ISR business group. “Providing research, rapid prototyping and solutions development that address technology gaps is critical to enhancing mission capability and maintaining decisive advantage over adversaries.”


A photo accompanying this release is available at: https://hii.com/news/hii-expands-advanced-research-and-development-support-for-the-army/.

Work will be performed at the U.S. Army Research Laboratory in Adelphi, Maryland, and at Mission Technologies’ growing operations center in Syracuse, New York.

HII was awarded the original contract on September 26, 2016.

About DoD IAC Program

The DoD IAC, sponsored by the Defense Technical Information Center, provides technical data management and research support for DOD and federal government users. Established in 1946, the IAC program serves the DOD S&T and acquisition communities to drive innovation and technological developments by enhancing collaboration through integrated scientific and technical information development and dissemination for the DOD and broader S&T community.

About HII

HII is a global, all-domain defense provider. HII’s mission is to deliver the world’s most powerful ships and all-domain solutions in service of the nation, creating the advantage for our customers to protect peace and freedom around the world.

As the nation’s largest military shipbuilder, and with a more than 135-year history of advancing U.S. national security, HII delivers critical capabilities extending from ships to unmanned systems, cyber, ISR, AI/ML and synthetic training. Headquartered in Virginia, HII’s workforce is 43,000 strong. For more information please visit:

“This material is based upon work supported by the DoD Information Analysis Center Program (DoD IAC), sponsored by the Defense Technical Information Center (DTIC) under Contract No. FA807518D0002.”

Approved for Public Release, Distribution Unlimited. “Any opinions, findings and conclusions or recommendations expressed in this material are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of the DoD.”

Contact:

Greg McCarthy
(202) 264-7126
[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/78c2dc7a-1666-4fbd-be60-698f6c04b0ac

ti?nf=ODgzNDEyNCM1NTgwOTE3IzIwMTA4ODQ=
Huntington-Ingalls-Industries-.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.