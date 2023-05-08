WNBA Legend Sheryl Swoopes Joins DICK'S Sporting Goods and Nike for Third Annual It's Her Shot Tour Designed to Empower Young Female Athletes to Take Their Place on the Court

Author's Avatar
20 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

PITTSBURGH, May 8, 2023

PITTSBURGH, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS) and Nike (NYSE: NKE) announced their third annual It's Her Shot campaign with a six-city tour stopping in Los Angeles, Seattle, Las Vegas, Chicago, Atlanta, and New York City. The tour aims to create a space for girls to find joy in play, feel seen, safe, confident, empowered, and connected. WNBA Legend and three-time WNBA MVP, Sheryl Swoopes, will join DICK'S and Nike at each stop of the 2023 It's Her Shot tour, along with past and present WNBA players and other notable basketball figures in each respective city.

Dicks_IHS_Lockup_Logo.jpg

"It's Her Shot" events include:

  • pick-up games
  • pro-led practice drills
  • courtside chats with professional players, coaches, and legends
  • product giveaways and photo opportunities
  • appearances by the famous Hoopbus
  • and sports bra fittings because proper fit allows athletes to move with comfort and confidence on the court.

As part of this year's tour, The DICK'S Foundation will provide $120,000 in grant funding to help community partners create safe spaces for girls to play basketball year-round.

It's Her Shot events are free to attend with spots filled on a first-come, first-served basis. Athletes between 8 – 18 years old are eligible to participate and can sign-up online at itshershotevents.com. This year's tour dates and locations are as follows:

  • May 13 Los Angeles, Poinsettia Recreation Center
  • June 10 Seattle, UW Tacoma YMCA
  • July 16 Las Vegas, Lied Boys & Girls Club
  • August 26Chicago, Seward Park
  • September 23Atlanta, TBA
  • October 28 – NYC, TBA

Ahead of the 2023 It's Her Shot tour, all hired female clinicians will participate in an official coaches training program through The Center for Healing and Justice Through Sport which seeks to integrate healing-centered coaching and play more deeply into sports.

It's Her Shot debuted on the famed courts of Venice Beach in 2021 and has since stopped in six cities, hosted more than 2,000 youth athletes, and donated nearly $150,000 to youth organizations across the country.

"The attention women's basketball is commanding right now is incredible and a positive indication of where the game is headed," said Mark Rooks, Vice President, Category Marketing and Partnerships at DICK'S Sporting Goods. "Through this year's It's Her Shot tour we hope to continue the momentum at the grassroots level, create long-term impact in local communities and inspire young female athletes to build connections, play with confidence and take their place on the court. Nike has been a great partner and we look forward to working with them again this year."

"At Nike, basketball is more than just a game, it's our soul. And we're excited to be part of bringing the sport to a new generation of young athletes through more grassroots opportunities like Nike x DICK'S It's Her Shot tour. We believe that through our partnership with DICK'S and the continuation of It's Her Shot, we can invite youth to find their confidence on and off the court and celebrate the power of sport and community," said Sarah Mensah, VP/GM, North America, NIKE, Inc.

Media Contact
DICK'S Sporting Goods: [email protected]dcsg.com
Nike: [email protected]nike.com

About DICK'S Sporting Goods
DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS) creates confidence and excitement by inspiring, supporting and personally equipping all athletes to achieve their dreams. Founded in 1948 and headquartered in Pittsburgh, the leading omnichannel retailer serves athletes and outdoor enthusiasts in more than 850 DICK'S Sporting Goods, Golf Galaxy, Public Lands, Moosejaw, Going Going Gone! and Warehouse Sale stores, online, and through the DICK'S mobile app. DICK'S also owns and operates DICK'S House of Sport and Golf Galaxy Performance Center, as well as GameChanger, a youth sports mobile app for scheduling, communications, live scorekeeping and video streaming.

Driven by its belief that sports have the power to change lives, DICK'S has been a longtime champion for youth sports and, together with its Foundation, has donated millions of dollars to support under-resourced teams and athletes through the Sports Matter program and other community-based initiatives. Additional information about DICK'S business, corporate giving, sustainability efforts and employment opportunities can be found on dicks.com, investors.dicks.com, sportsmatter.org, dickssportinggoods.jobs and on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Nike
NIKE, Inc., based near Beaverton, Oregon, is the world's leading designer, marketer and distributor of authentic athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories for a wide variety of sports and fitness activities. Converse, a wholly-owned NIKE, Inc. subsidiary brand, designs, markets and distributes athletic lifestyle footwear, apparel and accessories. For more information, NIKE, Inc.'s earnings releases and other financial information are available on the Internet at http://investors.nike.com. Individuals can also visit http://news.nike.com and follow @NIKE.

Category: Company

favicon.png?sn=NE93216&sd=2023-05-08 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wnba-legend-sheryl-swoopes-joins-dicks-sporting-goods-and-nike-for-third-annual-its-her-shot-tour-designed-to-empower-young-female-athletes-to-take-their-place-on-the-court-301818282.html

SOURCE DICK'S Sporting Goods

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NE93216&Transmission_Id=202305081033PR_NEWS_USPR_____NE93216&DateId=20230508
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.