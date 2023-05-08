Solectrac Electric Tractors Announces LeadVenture as Preferred Website Provider

20 hours ago
WINDSOR, Calif., May 8, 2023

Solectrac partners with LeadVenture to provide Solectrac Dealers with Award-Winning Websites and Digital Marketing Services

WINDSOR, Calif., May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Solectrac electric tractors are leading the charge to electrify the agriculture and utility space with its growing dealer network. In the interest of providing a superior digital experience to customers and dealers, Solectrac, a subsidiary of Ideanomics, has partnered with LeadVenture as its preferred provider of websites to Solectrac dealers nationwide.

LeadVenture will also provide various industry-leading online products and solutions. Through LeadVenture's ARI Network Services and Dealer Spike brands, Solectrac dealers will be offered 'Solectrac Zone' websites with lead generation tools, and will provide SEO, SEM, geofencing, retargeting, and social media marketing.

Solectrac is leading the innovation of next-generation farm equipment with its electric tractors. "Solectrac tractors are unique in offering a powerful tractor that is better for people, livestock, and the environment. We also wanted to offer a unique online experience to our esteemed dealers and customers, that is why we selected LeadVenture," said Mani Iyer, CEO Solectrac.

With this partnership, LeadVenture provides Solectrac a stronger and broader online presence for dealers with a focus on greater brand identity in the clean agriculture and electronic vehicle communities.

"We're excited about the partnership with Solectrac, providing their dealers and customers with a modern commerce platform, says Amit Chandarana, LeadVenture's Senior Vice-President, Head of OEM Partnerships. "As they lead the evolution of next generation agricultural technology, our Solectrac Branded Zone's create an experience that increases engagement and delivers analytics to help optimize their business."

Solectrac will begin rolling out the partnership to their dealer network in March.

About Solectrac

Since becoming a subsidiary of Ideanomics (Nasdaq: IDEX) in 2021, Solectrac has been growing fast. Throughout the United States, Solectrac is adding new dealers each month to its expanding network to provide sales and service to customers. In 2022, the company opened a new 36, 000 sq. ft. production facility in Northern California and soon added a second assembly center in North Carolina to serve east coast customers. Solectrac has been a Certified B Corp. since 2019 and continues to maintain the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance, public transparency, and legal accountability. To learn more about Solectrac, visit www.solectrac.com

About LeadVenture

LeadVenture is the market-leading SaaS provider of dealership solutions across 10 industry verticals, including powersports, marine, recreational vehicle, pre-owned auto, agriculture and more. Serving more than 55,000 dealerships rooftops worldwide, we provide dealers with dealer management systems, digital retailing, digital marketing, e-catalog solutions, online storefronts, and numerous layered apps such as inventory management, lead management, email marketing, e-commerce and many more. To learn more about LeadVenture, visit www.LeadVenture.com

