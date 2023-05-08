Bank Leumi to Report First-Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Author's Avatar
20 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 8, 2023

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) announced today that it will release its First-Quarter 2023 Financial Results on Tuesday, May 23, 2023.

Mr. Omer Ziv, Deputy CEO and Head of the Capital Markets Division, and Ms. Hagit Argov, Head of the Financial Division, will host the results call followed by Q&A. The call is scheduled for 5 PM (Israel); 3 PM (UK); 10:00 AM (ET).

Conference Call Dial-in Details (no passcode required):

Israel: 03-9180610
UK: 0-800-917-9141
US & Canada: 1-888-407-2553
All other locations: +972-3-918-0610

The call will be accompanied by a presentation which will be published on the day of the publication of the Financial Results on the Israeli Securities Authority reporting website (MAGNA). It will also be available on the Leumi website under Investor Relations, in the Financial Statements page, Investor Presentation and Conference Call.

An archived recording will be available on the Leumi website one business day after the call ends.

For more information visit the investor relations page on our website or contact Michael Klahr, VP, Head of Investor Relations, at [email protected].

The conference call does not replace the need to review the latest periodic/quarterly reports containing full information, including forward-looking information, as defined in the Israeli Securities Law, and set out in the aforementioned reports.

favicon.png?sn=LN93400&sd=2023-05-08 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bank-leumi-to-report-first-quarter-2023-financial-results-301818338.html

SOURCE Bank Leumi

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LN93400&Transmission_Id=202305081053PR_NEWS_USPR_____LN93400&DateId=20230508
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.