EUCLID, OH / ACCESSWIRE / May 8, 2023 / US Lighting Group, Inc. (OTC PINK:USLG) ("USLG" or the "Company"), an innovative composite technology provider, today announced that it has begun selling its innovative, fabricated Futuro Houses concept. A basic Futuro shell kit, constructed completely of molded fiberglass composites, is being shipped to its first customer in Roswell, New Mexico, near the famous "Area 51."

"I'm excited to announce the very first sale of a Futuro House, a product that is expected, along with Cortes Campers, to drive record sales this year and next," said Anthony Corpora, CEO and President of the USLG. "To optimize throughput and manage costs, the current structure is being offered as a basic shell kit that individuals or distributors can tailor to their specifications. In the future, we will sell fully equipped, self-sustaining homes that are functional as well as aesthetically designed. As we've said in the past, our Futuro House is manufactured from molded fiberglass, making it easy to transport, assemble, and very durable - impervious to mold, mildew, rot, rust, or decay. In the coming quarters we'll have much more to say about these innovative products and their position within our expanding array of offerings."

The Futuro House basic shell features 600 square feet of space making it perfect for off-grid applications, conventional living, businesses, and rental opportunities. The Company is in the initial stages of developing a dealer network as well as marketing direct to the consumer.

About USLG

US Lighting Group (OTC:USLG) has three subsidiaries which design and market products manufactured from the same exact raw materials in diversified markets: Cortes Campers, LLC, for molded fiberglass travel trailers and campers; Futuro Houses, LLC, for fiberglass houses; Fusion X Marine, LLC, for high-performance boats; and one subsidiary, Mig Marine Corp., which manufacturers composite products. The Company and its subsidiaries have manufacturing and R&D facilities in Cleveland, Ohio. For additional information: www.uslightinggroup.com

About Futuro Houses LLC

Futuro HousesTM is an innovative designer and marketer of state-of-the-art molded fiberglass houses, employing the highest quality marine materials to create lighter, stronger, and more durable houses for off-grid, residential, and businesses. For additional information: www.futurohouses.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release, including, but not limited to, reference to distribution, demand, orders, sales goals, profitability, design effects, growth of the production and industries, may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. Statements included in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are typically, but not always, identified by the words: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, and similar expressions or which by their nature refer to future events. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these statements.

