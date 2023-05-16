H&R Block Announces New Senior Vice President of U.S. Retail Operations

19 hours ago
Mark Darling follows long-time executive Bob Moretti, who will retire from H&R Block this summer

KANSAS CITY, Mo., May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H&R Block (: HRB) today announced that Mark Darling, currently Vice President, West Market & Block Advisors, will be appointed Senior Vice President of U.S. Retail Operations, effective May 15, and report directly to Karen Orosco, President, Global Consumer Tax and Service Delivery. Darling will succeed Bob Moretti in the role. Moretti will retire effective June 30 after 42 years of dedicated and distinguished service to the company.

“I am excited to have Mark join the Global Consumer Tax Leadership Team,” said Orosco. “Mark is a smart and customer-centric executive who understands the importance of delivering a reimagined experience for our clients and tax pros as part of our growth strategy. I know Mark will bring tremendous leadership and passion to the role which will help continue to drive our business forward."

As Senior Vice President of U.S. Retail Operations, Darling will lead the company’s retail tax services offered in company- and franchise-owned offices across the U.S. Darling joined H&R Block in 2013 as District General Manager in Florida before being promoted to Regional Director for the Greater New York City area, where he led the team to become the top-performing region for two consecutive years. Prior to his current role, he served as Vice President of Workforce Planning & Experience, focused on improving hiring and labor processes, as well as tax pro experience work. Before joining H&R Block, Darling held sales and operations roles at Sprint and Bijoux Bellagio.

Moretti’s career at H&R Block, which spanned more than five decades, started in 1981 when he joined the company as a tax pro during college. He would go on to become a District Manager for Boston upon his graduation. Since that time, Bob has served in increasing roles of responsibility throughout the company including Vice President, East Market and Vice President, Franchise Operations, prior to his current role.

“Bob has made a lasting impression on H&R Block, not only for our business operations but our culture as well,” added Orosco. “We are so appreciative of his many accomplishments over the years and will greatly miss his leadership, industry knowledge, and endearing personality.”

“It’s been an honor to be part of the H&R Block family, and that’s truly what it has been - family,” said Moretti. “Over the years, I have had both the privilege of working with great people and the pleasure of watching the company grow and evolve. I am excited about the direction the company is headed, and having worked closely with him for years, am confident that Mark is the right person to help us continue that journey.”

About H&R Block
H&R Block, Inc. (: HRB) provides help and inspires confidence in its clients and communities everywhere through global tax preparation services, financial products, and small-business solutions. The company blends digital innovation with human expertise and care as it helps people get the best outcome at tax time and also be better with money using its mobile banking app, Spruce. Through Block Advisors and Wave, the company helps small-business owners thrive with year-round bookkeeping, payroll, advisory, and payment processing solutions. For more information, visit H&R Block News.

For Further Information
Media Relations:
Angela Davied, (816) 854-5798, [email protected]
Heather Woodard, (660) 864-3836, [email protected]
Investor Relations:
Michaella Gallina, (816) 854-3022, [email protected]
Jordyn Eskijian, (816) 854-5674, [email protected]

