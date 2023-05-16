American Water Highlights the Importance of Resilient Water Infrastructure during Drinking Water Week 2023

Author's Avatar
19 hours ago
Article's Main Image

American+Water (NYSE: AWK), the largest publicly traded U.S. water and wastewater utility company, celebrates Drinking+Water+Week (May 7-13, 2023), a more than 40-year tradition led by the American+Water+Works+Association, highlighting continuous investment into our water systems and providing educational resources to help ensure resilient water and wastewater infrastructure for our customers.

At American Water, we deliver safe, clean, reliable and affordable water and wastewater service to our customers, because they deserve nothing less. Over the next 10 years, we plan to invest $30 – $34 billion into our systems, which will enable us to continue to provide essential services to our water and wastewater customers. Investments include replacing aging pipes and upgrading existing or constructing new treatment, storage, and pumping facilities to expand capacity, comply with the latest water quality standards and enhance the resiliency of our systems. Capital investments in parallel with continuous improvement, diligent cost management, and technology enhancements will help maintain affordability.

Throughout Drinking Water Week, we encourage customers to help protect critical water and wastewater infrastructure through simple measures like rethinking what you put down your sink and flush down your toilet, wise water use and more.

American Water remains committed to effectively addressing America’s water and wastewater infrastructure challenges, but we can’t do it alone. We are proud to work with communities, regulators and all key stakeholders to create a better tomorrow for our customers.

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs approximately 6,500 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and regulated-like drinking water and wastewater services to an estimated 14 million people in 24 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to help keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and diversityataw.com. Follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230508005467r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230508005467/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.