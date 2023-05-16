American+Water (NYSE: AWK), the largest publicly traded U.S. water and wastewater utility company, celebrates Drinking+Water+Week (May 7-13, 2023), a more than 40-year tradition led by the American+Water+Works+Association, highlighting continuous investment into our water systems and providing educational resources to help ensure resilient water and wastewater infrastructure for our customers.

At American Water, we deliver safe, clean, reliable and affordable water and wastewater service to our customers, because they deserve nothing less. Over the next 10 years, we plan to invest $30 – $34 billion into our systems, which will enable us to continue to provide essential services to our water and wastewater customers. Investments include replacing aging pipes and upgrading existing or constructing new treatment, storage, and pumping facilities to expand capacity, comply with the latest water quality standards and enhance the resiliency of our systems. Capital investments in parallel with continuous improvement, diligent cost management, and technology enhancements will help maintain affordability.

Throughout Drinking Water Week, we encourage customers to help protect critical water and wastewater infrastructure through simple measures like rethinking what you put down your sink and flush down your toilet, wise water use and more.

American Water remains committed to effectively addressing America’s water and wastewater infrastructure challenges, but we can’t do it alone. We are proud to work with communities, regulators and all key stakeholders to create a better tomorrow for our customers.

