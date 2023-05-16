FOX News Channel (FNC) has dedicated its London bureau to its beloved cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski, who was killed last year after his vehicle was struck by incoming fire while news gathering in a village outside Kyiv, Ukraine. The attack critically injured FNC’s State Department correspondent Benjamin Hall and killed Ukrainian journalist Oleksandra Kuvshynova.

A longtime FNC veteran, Zakrzewski covered nearly every international story for the network during his nearly 20-year tenure and was based in London. In 2021, Zakrzewski notably played a key role in rescuing Afghan freelance associates and their families from the country following the withdrawal of U.S. forces there. Throughout his storied career, he covered the Iraq and Afghanistan wars as well as major breaking news emanating from Israel, Pakistan, Lebanon, Egypt, Syria, Libya, Italy, France, Venezuela, South Korea, and Hong Kong.

In commenting on the dedication, FOX News Media CEO Suzanne Scott said, “Pierre was renowned throughout the media industry for his passionate storytelling and remarkable skill, and he was an all-around exceptional colleague. While we are still devastated by his loss, we are extremely proud to honor his legacy by dedicating and naming our London bureau after him.”

The dedication ceremony was held at the London bureau on May 4th, and included Ms. Scott and Mr. Hall, as well as FOX News Media President Jay Wallace; Zakrzewski’s widow Michelle Ross-Stanton; London Bureau Chief Dragan Petrovic; Senior Vice President of Field & Production Operations Scott Wilder; Vice President of News Coverage Greg Headen; News Bureau Vice President of Human Resources Nicolle Campa; coordinating international producer Tim Santhouse, as well Senior Foreign Affairs correspondent Greg Palkot and London correspondent Alex Hogan, among others.

