Greenlane to Host First Quarter 2023 Conference Call on May 15, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

19 hours ago
BOCA RATON, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 8, 2023 / Greenlane Holdings, Inc. ("Greenlane" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:GNLN), one of the largest global sellers of premium cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, and specialty vaporization products, is scheduled to host a conference call and webcast on Monday, May 15, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. eastern time to discuss its financial and operational results for its second quarter ended March 31, 2023, followed by a question-and-answer session.

The call will be webcast with an accompanying slide deck, which will be accessible by visiting the Financial Results page of Greenlane's investor relations website.

All interested parties are invited to listen to the live conference call and presentation by dialing the number below or by clicking the webcast link available on the Financial Results page of the Company's investor relations website.

DATE: Monday, May 15th, 2023

TIME: 4:30 pm Eastern Time

WEBCAST: Click to access

DIAL-IN NUMBER: (888) 506-0062 (Toll-Free)

973-528-0011 (International)

CONFERENCE ID: 503830

REPLAY: (877) 481-4010 or (919) 882-2331

Replay Passcode: 48304

Available until May 29th, 2023

If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call or webcast, please contact Greenlane's investor relations at [email protected].

To be added to the Company's distribution list, please email [email protected] with "Greenlane" in the subject line.

About Greenlane Holdings, Inc.

Founded in 2005, Greenlane is a premier global platform for the development and distribution of premium smoking accessories, vape devices, and lifestyle products to thousands of producers, processors, specialty retailers, smoke shops, convenience stores, and retail consumers. We operate as a powerful family of brands, third-party brand accelerator, and an omni-channel distribution platform.

We proudly offer our own diverse brand portfolio including DaVinci Vaporizers, Higher Standards, Groove, and Eyce, and our exclusively licensed Marley Natural and K. Haring branded products. We also offer a carefully curated set of third-party products such as Storz & Bickel (Canopy-owned), PAX, VIBES, and CCELL through our direct sales channels and our proprietary, owned and operated e-commerce platforms which include Vapor.com, Vaposhop.com, DaVinciVaporizer.com, PuffItUp.com, EyceMolds.com, HigherStandards.com, and MarleyNaturalShop.com.

For additional information, please visit: https://gnln.com/.

[email protected]

