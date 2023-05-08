PR Newswire

Customers can now make easy one-stop connections to Chicago, Cleveland, Denver, San Francisco, Washington and Los Angeles with a single ticket.

SÃO PAULO, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Azul Brazilian Airlines and United Airlines, announced an expansion to their codeshare agreement, making it easier for customers to travel to more cities in the United States. Travelers will be able to connect between Azul and United at Fort Lauderdale and Orlando to six new U.S. destinations: Chicago, Cleveland, Denver, San Francisco, Washington and Los Angeles.

With the new codeshare flight options, customers will benefit from having a single ticket that includes both Azul and United-operated flights, as well as more convenience on their day of travel with one-stop check-in and baggage transfers. Tickets are already available on united.com and voeazul.com.br for flights starting May 10. This expanded agreement builds on United and Azul's existing codeshare routes from Houston and Newark.

From Brazil, Azul operates 16 direct flights connecting Fort Lauderdale to Recife (PE), Manaus (AM), Viracopos (SP), Belém (PA), and Belo Horizonte (MG). There are also direct flights from Orlando to Viracopos (SP).

"The expansion of our agreement with United Airlines furthers Azul's mission to offer our customers the best experience and a wide variety of destinations to explore. We are accelerating our international presence and now our customers will be able to leave our hubs and reach even more great cities with a single ticket," said André Mercadante, Azul's Director of Alliances, Planning, and RM.

Azul has the largest airline network in Brazil in terms of cities served, with over 900 daily flights. The quality of Azul's services has been attested by many national and international awards. Recently, Cirium named Azul the most punctual Global and Latin America's airline in both the Mainline and Network categories. The Brazilian airline recorded an impressive 88.93% punctuality within the Global Mainline Category.

Azul operates daily services to Fort Lauderdale/Miami and Orlando with a retrofitted A330 aircraft. These aircraft feature 20 lie-flat business class seats with direct aisle access. In addition, these aircraft have 110 Economy Premium seats with increased legroom for additional comfort and space. All seats have individual inflight entertainment on demand, Wi-Fi, power outlets and each customer is treated to Azul's international flagship meal service.

About Azul

Azul S.A. (B3: AZUL4, NYSE: AZUL) is Brazil's largest airline in number of flights and destinations served, with over 900 flights per day to more than 150 cities. With an operational fleet of more than 160 aircraft and more than 14,000 crew members, Azul flies more than 300 direct regional, domestic and international routes. In 2022, Azul was named the most on-time airline in the world, according to the OnTime Performance-OTP Review report by Cirium - the world's leading reference for operational data in the aviation industry. In addition, in 2020, Azul was elected the best airline in the world by TripAdvisor Travelers' Choice, being the only Brazilian carrier to be awarded with both prestigious industry recognitions. For more information, visit www.voeazul.com.br%2Fri.

About United

United's shared purpose is "Connecting People. Uniting the World." From our U.S. hubs in Chicago, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, New York/Newark, San Francisco and Washington, D.C., United operates the most comprehensive global route network among North American carriers. United is bringing back our customers' favorite destinations and adding new ones on its way to becoming the world's best airline. For more about how to join the United team, please visit www.united.com/careers and more information about the company is at www.united.com. United Airlines Holdings, Inc., the parent company of United Airlines, Inc., is traded on the Nasdaq under the symbol "UAL".

