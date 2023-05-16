Dr. McCahon, co-founder of the Company, brings more than three decades of experience as a scientific researcher, technology developer, and pioneer innovating and translating optical technology to applications spanning the directed energy spectrum.

TUCSON, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / May 8, 2023 / Applied Energetics, Inc. (OTCQB:AERG), a leader in the advancement of ultrashort pulse laser (USPLTM), announced today that Dr. Stephen W. McCahon, age 63, has been appointed as Chief Science Officer (CSO), effective May 1, 2023. Dr. McCahon was an original co-founder of Applied Energetics, Inc., and in May of 2019, he returned to the company to serve as its Chief Scientist in a consulting role. Since that time, he has provided strategic direction to the Company's research and development activities in the areas of advanced optical technologies and USPL Directed Energy solutions.

Stephen W. McCahon, Newly Appointed Chief Science Officer of Applied Energetics

"Stephen's long and dedicated commitment to the advancement of Applied Energetics' technology is unwavering through the years, and I am delighted for his continued commitment to lead our ongoing scientific research and development efforts," said Dr. Gregory Quarles, President and CEO at Applied Energetics. "His deep, scientific expertise of optical technologies and his commitment and history of building and mentoring a team of scientist, engineers and technicians will help us continue our strategy and pursuits of innovating and fielding directed energy technologies for national security and commercial applications. Applied Energetics' IP portfolio and our current leadership position in directed energy technologies are the result of a team foundation he built through his mentorship, leadership and dedication in the lab."

Dr. McCahon has co-authored more than 50 scientific publications and has had more than 30 patents issued, patents pending, or invention disclosures in preparation for patent submission.

He was a Member of the Research Staff in the Optical Physics Department at the Hughes Research Laboratory in Malibu, California from 1986 to 1996 performing basic research in the area of optical physics and non-linear optical materials. In 1996, Dr. McCahon moved to Raytheon (Hughes) Missile Systems Co, in Tucson, AZ, during which time as was significantly responsible for the successful creation and development of the Directed Energy Weapons Product Line and served as its Chief Scientist. He left Raytheon in 2002 to co-found Applied Energetics Inc. in Tucson, AZ to develop Directed Energy Weapons for the Defense Department including very high energy and average power ultrashort pulse laser sources and Laser Guided Energy (LGE®) technologies. In April 2010, Dr. McCahon left Applied Energetics to form Applied Optical Sciences where he developed technologies related to the application of optical physics to a broad range of areas, including photonics and ultrashort pulse laser development. Dr.

McCahon is a graduate of the University of Southern California (BSEE, MSEE), holds a Ph.D., Photonics, Inter-disciplinary Physics and Electrical Engineering from the University of Iowa.

Dr. McCahon beneficially owns approximately 7% of the company's issued and outstanding shares of common stock.

About Applied Energetics, Inc.

Applied Energetics, Inc., a leader in Advanced Optical Technologies and Ultrashort Pulse Directed Energy Solutions, utilizes patented, dual-use laser and optical technologies to advance critical industries, including defense, national security, biomedical and manufacturing. Applied Energetics pioneered and holds all crucial intellectual property rights to the development and use of Laser Guided Energy technology and related solutions for defense, security, commercial, and medical applications.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements include all statements that do not relate solely to the historical or current facts and can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "may," "believe," "will," "expect," "project," "anticipate," "estimates," "plans," "strategy," "target," "prospects," or "continue," and words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of our management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect our current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition and may cause our actual results, performances or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performances or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. We do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions, or changes in other factors affecting such forward-looking statements.

For Investor information contact:

Kevin McGrath, Managing Director

Cameron Associates, Inc.

[email protected]

T: 646-418-7002

Media Contact:

Sara Knott

LaunchTech Communications

[email protected]

T: 540-764-0043

SOURCE: Applied Energetics, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/753445/Applied-EnergeticsAnnounces-Appointment-of-Dr-Stephen-W-McCahon-as-Chief-Science-Officer



