Regions Bank announced Ginger Donohue, manager of Regions' Beechwood branch in Vicksburg, Mississippi, is the first recipient of the bank's newly launched Lee Ann Petty Heart of Service Award.

Designed as Regions' highest associate honor for community engagement, the Lee Ann Petty Heart of Service Award recognizes exemplary volunteerism that goes above and beyond in supporting the quality of life in communities served by the bank. Longtime Regions associate Lee Ann Petty served as volunteer services coordinator in Regions' Community Affairs division. She passed away on Dec. 30, 2020, following a courageous battle against cancer.

No matter where you look, you will be hard pressed to find anyone who pours more of their heart into serving others than Ginger.

Wendi Boyen, community advocacy and financial wellness manager for Regions

Yet her sincere commitment to serving others continues to inspire thousands of Regions associates in several states.

And because of her own incredible dedication to making a positive impact, Regions is proud to honor Ginger Donohue with the inaugural award that pays tribute to Petty's legacy.

"No matter where you look, you will be hard pressed to find anyone who pours more of their heart into serving others than Ginger," said Wendi Boyen, community advocacy and financial wellness manager for Regions. "Not only do our Vicksburg customers know she is looking out for them, the community knows it, too. Regions Bank's mission is to make life better for the people and places we serve. Ginger Donohue puts our mission into action every single day."

Donohue, a 21-year veteran of Regions Bank, has lived and worked in Vicksburg all her life. To many, she's known as "Ms. Vicksburg." While she supports several organizations, she has a particular soft spot for children - especially those in need.

Donohue organizes an annual school supply drive, gathers toys and gifts for holiday campaigns, raises money for scholarship funds, teaches Bible school and serves as an instructor for Regions Next Step financial wellness classes at Vicksburg High School, among other activities.

In one recent year, she logged nearly 200 volunteerism hours. That's the equivalent of five standard full-time work weeks.

Indeed, as this powerful new video from Regions illustrates, Donohue's life of service has been a natural progression, starting when she was a girl collecting donations door-to-door with her mother for Easterseals and March of Dimes.

Ginger is one of the most humble, giving, loving, supportive people I have ever met in my entire life.

Michele Connelly, executive director of United Way of West Central Mississippi

"My momma was passionate about giving back and was very involved in many nonprofit organizations," Donohue said. "And my daddy had an incredible work ethic. He always said, ‘If you have a dollar, give a quarter away. If you don't have any money, then you give your talents and your time.'"

In addition to serving children, Donohue's talents and time are also poured into leadership roles with the Vicksburg Kiwanis Club and the boards of the Vicksburg-Warren Chamber of Commerce and United Way of West Central Mississippi.

"Ginger is one of the most humble, giving, loving, supportive people I have ever met in my entire life," said Michele Connelly, executive director of United Way of West Central Mississippi. "She's the epitome of someone who understands the importance of giving back - why it's necessary to give back. She's not doing it to put on a resume or move faster up the corporate ladder. She's not doing it to make friends. She's doing it because she knows there are people in the community who need what she can provide."

Donohue credits Regions for giving her the support and encouragement to serve.

"Without Regions, I couldn't do what I do for Vicksburg," she said. "Not only do they ‘let' me do what I want to do for the community, they ‘want' me to do what I love to do. And my Beechwood branch team is like family, and they get out there and volunteer with me."

Vicksburg may be a smaller city. But Donohue's dedication knows no limits.

I do what I do because it's what Momma, Daddy and God want me to do - and I want to make them proud. And I want to pass that along to my children and my grandchildren.

Ginger Donohue, manager of Regions' Beechwood branch in Vicksburg, Mississippi

"We have one branch in this market, but Ginger makes sure the Vicksburg community knows that Regions is here," said Regions Community Development Manager LoRose Moore. "That's very important for our business, as well as our community engagement."

In recognition of Donohue's service, Regions is making a $2,500 donation to United Way of West Central Mississippi. In addition, Donohue was honored at Regions' 2023 Chairman's Club celebration in Boston, where the company recognized its top performers this week. She will receive a commemorative plaque and five bonus vacation days - to take time for herself after dedicating so much time to others.

"I do what I do because it's what Momma, Daddy and God want me to do - and I want to make them proud," Donohue concluded. "And I want to pass that along to my children and my grandchildren."

