MINNEAPOLIS, May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun Country Airlines ( SNCY) President and Chief Financial Officer Dave Davis will participate in a fireside chat at the BofA Securities 30th Annual Transportation Conference on Thursday, May 18, at 3:40 p.m. EST.



A link to the live webcast can be found on the Sun Country investor relations website at https://ir.suncountry.com/news-events/events-and-presentations.

