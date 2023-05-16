CONCORD, Calif., May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AssetMark (: AMK), a leading wealth management platform for financial advisors, today announced the recipients of its 2023 Practice Excellence Awards. These awards, now in their sixth year, recognize financial advisory firms that have made significant achievements in the areas of operational excellence and technology adoption.



This year's honorees are:

2023 Operations Excellence Award – Accuracy of Submitted Client Requests

Debi Tiell and Kit Tiell, Tiell Financial Group (Bascom, OH)

Jeff Fisher, Capital Financial Consultants Group (San Juan Capistrano, CA)

Sarah Alderman, Alderman Financial Group (Commerce, TX)

Eric Kaestner and Tom Fox, Strellner Financial Group (Cedar Rapids, IA)

2023 Digital Practice Award – Overall Adoption of Digital Tools

Beth Jones, Third Eye Associates, Ltd. (Red Hook, NY)

Randall Verlin, Verlin Financial (Kalamazoo, MI)

Caleb Frye, Life Planning Solutions (Great Bend, KS)

Jathan Stisher, Gore and Stisher Wealth Management (Albertville, AL)

2023 Green Planet Award – Adoption of eDelivery

Greg Diamond and Neil Cohen, GCD Advisors, LLC (Lincolnshire, IL)

Joshua Baer, Empire Wealth Strategies (New York, NY)

"We are pleased to recognize these financial advisory firms for embracing new technology to perform traditionally manual middle- and back-office functions," said Carrie Hansen, EVP and COO of AssetMark. "By being strong, early adopters of AssetMark's new digital tools, these advisors were able to complete client requests faster and more accurately than ever before. This freed up precious time they used to focus on what's really important – serving their clients."

The Practice Excellence Awards were announced during the kick-off of AssetMark's annual Customer Obsession Week, now a two-week celebration starting today through May 26, 2023. "Customer Obsession Week is one of the year's major highlights for our company," said Hansen. "This is a time when we bring the entire AssetMark team together to have fun and reflect on the incredible work financial advisors do in support of their clients’ hopes, dreams, and aspirations. By honoring these award winners for operational excellence and embracing new technology, we're highlighting how important it is for financial advisors to incorporate digital tools into their practices as a way to strengthen their own client-obsessed culture and stay competitive."

The 2023 Practice Excellence Awards are issued by AssetMark and recognize financial advisory firms for embracing new technology to perform traditionally manual middle- and back-office functions. Award recipients were selected by a panel of senior leaders in AssetMark's Operations and Service organization. Nominees were evaluated based on usage of our digital tools, accuracy, and volume of work. Third-party rankings and recognitions are no guarantee of future investment success and do not ensure that a client or prospective client will experience a higher level of performance or results.

About AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc.

AssetMark is a wealth management platform that powers independent financial advisors and their clients. Together with our affiliates Voyant and Adhesion Wealth, we serve advisors of all models at every stage of their journey with flexible, purpose-built solutions that champion client engagement and drive efficiency. Our ecosystem of solutions equips advisors with services and capabilities that would otherwise require significant investments of time and money, ultimately enabling them to deliver better investor outcomes and enhance their productivity, profitability, and client satisfaction.

Founded in 1996 and based in Concord, California, the company has 1000 employees. Today, the AssetMark platform serves 9,200 financial advisors and roughly 241,000 investor households. As of December 31, 2022, the company had $91.5 billion in platform assets.

