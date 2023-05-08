GA technologies and Finatext Launch Embedded Property Insurance on Real Estate Marketplace "RENOSY"

Author's Avatar
19 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

TOKYO, May 8, 2023

TOKYO, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GA technologies Co., Ltd. (President and CEO: Ryo Higuchi, hereinafter referred to as "GA technologies") and Finatext Ltd. (President and CEO: Akane Kinoshita, referred to as "Finatext") have jointly developed a system providing an Embedded Property Insurance product which will be available for purchase by customers via the RENOSYonline real estate marketplace*1. And Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Ltd. (President: Shinichi Hirose, hereinafter referred to as "TMNF") will start offering the embedded Property insurance product for those who purchased investment properties at RENOSY from April 2023.

By adding TMNF's property insurance product for individuals to Inspire*2, the SaaS for insurance business developed by Finatext, and connecting Inspire to RENOSY with APIs, RENOSY can offer its users to purchase property insurance products online, and such users can complete entire investment process from real estate investment planning to purchase properties and insurance at one-stop basis.

GA_technologies_Finatext_Launch_Embedded_Property_Insurance_Real_Estate_Marketplace.jpg

1. Background

As technology advances and online business models become more prevalent, customers' expectations and actual processes for purchasing products and services are changing dramatically. Under these circumstances, an embedded insurance product that incorporates insurance products into actual products and services offered online is attracting attention as a convenient way to purchase an insurance product.

Owners of investment properties are often required to purchase property insurance when securing a loan. Real estate agents have received increasingly more feedback from customers that they want to purchase property insurance in a more convenient way. To meet such needs, GA technologies, which streamlines and digitalizes real estate investment procedures, and Finatext, which provides Inspire, a service that allows for fully digitalized insurance and embedded insurance products, have jointly developed a system providing an Embedded Property Insurance product.

2. Product Features

The partnership between GA technologies and Finatext to create embedded insurance for the online real estate marketplace is the first of its kind in the real estate and insurance industries in Japan*3. The product will provide a seamless customer experience, improve convenience for customers, and prevent customers from suffering uninsured risk.

  • Purchasing Process on RENOSY Website (Available in Japanese only)

image_5010254_33494404.jpg

3. Future Initiatives

GA technologies and Finatext will continue to leverage their respective strengths to further meet the needs of consumers in Japan and globally.

*1: Commenced offering property insurance for owners of investment properties as "embedded insurance," the first product of its kind in the real estate and insurance industry in Japan.

*2 Inspire is SaaS for insurance business provided by Finatext. For further information, please visit the service website.
https://finatext.com/solution/industry/inspire/

*3 Surveyed by GA technologies, Finatext and TMNF.

* Company names, product/service names, and logos mentioned in this press release are registered trademarks or trademarks of the respective companies.

  • GA technologies Co., Ltd.

Name: GA technologies Co., Ltd. (TSE Growth Market, ticker symbol 3491)
Address of Headquarters: Sumitomo Fudosan Roppongi Grand Tower 40F, 3-2-1 Roppongi, Minato-ku, Tokyo
Representative: Ryo Higuchi, President and Chief Executive Officer
Business: Development and operation of online real estate marketplace "RENOSY," Development of SaaS type BtoB PropTech products
Established: March 2013

  • Finatext Ltd.

Name: Finatext Ltd.
Address of Headquarters: Sumitomo RD Kudan Bldg. 9F ,1-8-10, Kudankita, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, Japan
Representative: Akane Kinoshita, President and Chief Executive Officer
Business: Fintech solution business, big data analytics business, financial infrastructure business
Established: December 2018

CONTACT: Judy Yu, [email protected]

l_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=CN64682&sd=2023-05-08 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ga-technologies-and-finatext-launch-embedded-property-insurance-on-real-estate-marketplace-renosy-301814427.html

SOURCE GA technologies Co., Ltd.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN64682&Transmission_Id=202305081200PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN64682&DateId=20230508
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.