Air Canada to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Author's Avatar
18 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

MONTREAL, May 8, 2023

MONTREAL, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Air Canada announced today its participation at upcoming investor conferences.

Air_Canada_Air_Canada_to_Participate_in_Upcoming_Investor_Confer.jpg

Amos Kazzaz, EVP & CFO, and John Di Bert (Incoming EVP & CFO) will participate at:

RBC Capital Markets Canadian Automotive, Transportation and Industrials Conference
Toronto, ON
Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 8:00 AM ET

BofA Securities 30th Annual Transportation, Airlines and Industrials Conference
Boston, MA
Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 11:20 AM ET

Chris Isford, VP Finance and Controller will participate at:

Wolfe Research Global Transportation and Industrials Conference
New York, NY
Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

NBF 13th Annual Quebec Conference
Toronto, ON
Thursday, June 1, 2023 at 9:30 AM ET

Webcast information will be available at http://investors.aircanada.com

About Air Canada

Air Canada is Canada's largest airline, the country's flag carrier and a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network. Air Canada provides scheduled service directly to more than 180 airports in Canada, the United States and Internationally on six continents. It holds a Four-Star ranking from Skytrax. Air Canada's Aeroplan program is Canada's premier travel loyalty program, where members can earn or redeem points on the world's largest airline partner network of 45 airlines, plus through an extensive range of merchandise, hotel and car rental rewards. Its freight division, Air Canada Cargo, provides air freight lift and connectivity to hundreds of destinations across six continents using Air Canada's passenger and freighter aircraft. Air Canada has committed to a net zero emissions goal from all global operations by 2050. Air Canada shares are publicly traded on the TSX in Canada and the OCTQX in the US.

Internet: https://investors.aircanada.com/

favicon.png?sn=MO93559&sd=2023-05-08 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/air-canada-to-participate-in-upcoming-investor-conferences-301818457.html

SOURCE Air Canada

rt.gif?NewsItemId=MO93559&Transmission_Id=202305081304PR_NEWS_USPR_____MO93559&DateId=20230508
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.