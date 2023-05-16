2023 GuruFocus Value Conference Was a Success

We had a wonderful time hosting our annual gathering

17 hours ago
Article's Main Image

This past week, GuruFocus was honored to host the 2023 GuruFocus Value Conference in Omaha, Nebraska ahead of Berkshire Hathaway Inc.’s (

BRK.A, Financial) (BRK.B, Financial) annual shareholder meeting on Saturday.

After a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic, we invited our users to learn from a handful of prominent value investors from around the country.

On Thursday evening after a delicious dinner, Harris Associates’ Robert Bierig and Alex Fitch kicked things off with their presentation: “The Best Things Come to Those Who Wait.”

1655647888723673088.jpg

Then, on Friday morning, we heard from Artisan Partners’ David Samra, David Sather of Sather Financial Group and Smead Capital Management’s Bill Smead. They discussed their strategies, views of the market and even shared a few stocks they like currently, which included Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (

XKRX:005930, Financial), Brown-Forman Corp. (BF.B, Financial) and Lennar Corp. (LEN, Financial).

1655647890514640896.jpg

1655647891571605504.jpg

1655647892766982144.jpg

GuruFocus CEO Charlie Tian then shared trends observed in the market over the past year as well as highlighted some of the major features on the website.

1655647894201434112.jpg

In the afternoon, keynote speaker

Bernard Horn (Trades, Portfolio), president and portfolio manager of Polaris Capital Management, spoke on “Financial Failures and Panic in an Undervalued Sector.” During his presentation, he discussed the financial sector, the recent failure of Silicon Valley Bank and gave an overview of the firm’s bank holdings around the world. Among these were United Overseas Bank Ltd. (SGX:U11, Financial) and DNB Bank ASA (OSL:DNB, Financial).

Further, he noted that the banks themselves are not structurally problematic and remain undervalued. The recent bank failures were the result of poor business decisions and poor regulation.

1655647895715577856.jpg

Jonathan Boyar of Boyar Asset Management then shared seven ideas for a stock picker’s market, which included Markel Corp. (

MKL, Financial), Howard Hughes Corp. (HHC, Financial) and Comcast Corp. (CMCSA, Financial).

1655647896810291200.jpg

Later in the afternoon, Wedgewood Partners’

David Rolfe (Trades, Portfolio) discussed Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio)’s 20-punch card rule and how it helped shape his investment philosophy. After showing an overview of the firm’s top 20 holdings, he also answered questions about his views on stocks like Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (TSM, Financial) and First Republic Bank (FRC, Financial).

1655647897858867200.jpg

Wrapping up the presentations were YCG’s Brian Yacktman and Elliott Savage. The duo explained the importance of enduring pricing power. They encouraged investors to invest in global champions, meaning companies that have pricing power and long-term volume growth opportunities. Among some of the stocks discussed were Adobe Inc. (

ADBE, Financial), Mastercard Inc. (MA, Financial), Meta Platforms Inc. (META, Financial) and Verisk Analytics Inc. (VRSK).

1655647899431731200.jpg

Thank you to all who attended! We look forward to seeing everyone again next year.

View more photos from the event below.

1655656663513825280.jpg

1655656665514508288.jpg

1655656667406139392.jpg

1655656668861562880.jpg

1655656670367318016.jpg

1655656671487197184.jpg

1655656672904871936.jpg

1655656674423209984.jpg

1655656675815718912.jpg

1655656677308891136.jpg

