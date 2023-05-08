Donaldson Employees Recognized at May 8, 2023, Patent Recipient and Inventor Awards

Author's Avatar
17 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Donaldson Company, Inc. (

NYSE:DCI, Financial), a leading worldwide manufacturer of innovative filtration products and solutions, has announced its 2023 patent recipients and Inventor Award winners, in recognition of employee contributions to maintaining Donaldson’s technology leadership in the markets the company serves.

Awards honor employees whose work helps solve the world’s most complex filtration challenges. Currently, Donaldson has 2,805 active U.S. and international patents with 72 new patents being awarded in the last year. The patents, and the individuals responsible for the research and work behind them, are key to the company’s continued leadership in filtration.

“Donaldson’s global engineering, technology and operations teams develop the innovative solutions and technologies that help us fulfill our purpose of Advancing Filtration for a Cleaner World,” said Michael Wynblatt, Donaldson chief technology officer. “I’m happy to have the opportunity to recognize these innovators; they are key to our continued leadership in filtration and expertise in micromaterials and chemistry, unlocking growth opportunities in bioproduction and fuel cells.”

This year, 142 individuals received patents for their innovations. In addition to honoring patent winners, select individuals are recognized by their peers and the company for contributions in five key areas:

The Technology Achievement Award, given to an individual or team, recognizes a material, product, process or method that has made an extraordinary contribution to Donaldson’s long-term success. This year’s award winner is the Seal Lock design team of Steven Gieseke, Retired Air Business Development Manager, Gert Proost, Senior Manager Engineering, and Mathijs Verstraete, Senior Manager Engineering.

The Technology Champion Award recognizes an individual advancing a technology or process against popular opinion which is later recognized as the right thing to do. This year’s winner is Kirit Patel, Senior Manager Business Development.

The Emerging Innovator Award recognizes innovative technical leadership from relative newcomers at Donaldson. This year’s winner is Bart Catoor, Senior Engineer.

The Richard M. Negri Manufacturing Excellence Award, named for a past VP of operations whose many contributions greatly advanced Donaldson’s global operations, goes to an individual who has created and implemented significant process technology and product improvements for manufacturing operations. This year’s winner is Johan Debackere, Senior Manager Supply Chain.

The Frank A. Donaldson Award, named after Donaldson’s founder, is presented to an individual for outstanding, long-term engineering achievements. This year’s winner is Dan Adamek, Director Engineering.

About Donaldson Company, Inc.

Founded in 1915, Donaldson (NYSE: DCI) is a global leader in technology-led filtration products and solutions, serving a broad range of industries and advanced markets. Our diverse, skilled employees at over 140 locations on six continents partner with customers—from small business owners to the world’s biggest OE brands—to solve complex filtration challenges. Discover how Donaldson is Advancing Filtration for a Cleaner World at www.Donaldson.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230508005548r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230508005548/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.