California Mille Celebrates 32 Years of Epic Scenery, Comradery and Driving

Author's Avatar
17 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., May 8, 2023

67 classic sports and racing cars took to the scenic California hills to celebrate driving and car culture over the course of five days and 1,000 miles

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The California Mille, a 1,000-mile driving tour through the hills of Central and Northern California, celebrated its 32nd running April 23rd to April 27th. Sponsored by Chopard, the event featured cars designed prior to the final running of Italy's original Mille Miglia road race in 1957.

23_CaliforniaMille_Day3_Tuesday_ZGHammer_1986__1.jpg

"Like fine watches, fine cars are meant to be used, and when it comes to driving there's no better place to do that than the breathtaking byways we select each year for the California Mille," said Hagerty CEO McKeel Hagerty. "What really sets this annual tradition apart, though, is sharing it with other enthusiasts. We are always so grateful for the time we get to spend with people who get just as fired up about great cars and lovely roads as we do."

For Chopard President Karl-Friedrich Scheufele, the link between luxury watches and cars is entirely natural: "Lovers of fine cars often have a great weakness for precious timepieces and vice versa. Extreme precision and sporting elegance are important in both these fields."

Chopard, in addition to creating the commemorative Mille Miglia GTS Automatic Chrono California Mille 32nd Edition, provided watches for the winners of the Spirit of the Mille Miglia award, the Best Pre-War Car award and the Best Post-War Car award. Limited to 30 examples, the watch exemplifies masculine elegance, mechanical precision, watchmaking performance and racing ergonomics – all dedicated to the beauty of driving.

The California Mille was a carbon neutral event for the second year running, offsetting 74,000 miles driven between participating and support vehicles. Hagerty and the California Mille have also donated $10,000 to the California Fire Foundation for the preservation and maintenance of the beautiful environments we live and drive in.

For more details, visit CaliforniaMille.com and its Instagram feed.

About Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE: HGTY)

Hagerty is an automotive lifestyle brand committed to saving driving and fueling car culture for future generations. The company is a leading provider of specialty vehicle insurance, expert car valuation data and insights, live and digital car auction services, immersive events and automotive entertainment custom made for the 67 million Americans who self-describe as car enthusiasts. Hagerty also operates in Canada and the UK and is home to Hagerty Drivers Club, a community of more than 750,000 who can't get enough of cars. As a purpose-driven organization, Hagerty Impact aims to be a catalyst for positive change across the issues that matter most to our teams, our members, the broader automotive community, our shareholders and the planet at large. For more information, please visit www.hagerty.com or connect with us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

23_CaliforniaMille_Day3_Tuesday_ZGHammer_3331_2.jpg

23_CaliforniaMille_Day4_Wednesday_ZGHammer_5495.jpg

Chopard_8047_min.jpg

23_CaliforniaMille_Day4_Wednesday_ZGHammer_5963.jpg

23_CaliforniaMille_Day2_Monday_ZGHammer_1266.jpg

23_CaliforniaMille_Day3_Tuesday_ZGHammer_3015.jpg

23_CaliforniaMille_Day5_Thursday_ZGHammer_8007.jpg

23_CaliforniaMille_Day5_Thursday_ZGHammer_8730.jpg

Chopard_8167_min.jpg

23_CaliforniaMille_Day2_Monday_ZGHammer_1201.jpg

Hagerty_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=DE93586&sd=2023-05-08 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/california-mille-celebrates-32-years-of-epic-scenery-comradery-and-driving-301818517.html

SOURCE Hagerty

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DE93586&Transmission_Id=202305081410PR_NEWS_USPR_____DE93586&DateId=20230508
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.