Tyler+Technologies%2C+Inc. (NYSE: TYL) is proud to announce its 2023+Public+Sector+Excellence+Award winners. The company selected 32 public sector clients as winners from a broad and diverse field of applicants. The winners demonstrated their leadership, innovation, and excellence in developing, deploying, or maintaining Tyler solutions within their jurisdictions.
Tyler’s excellence awards were announced at this year’s Tyler Connect user conference, happening now through May 10 in San Antonio, Texas. More than 6,000 clients are attending the conference, where they can select from more than 650 sessions and trainings, as well as have opportunities for networking with Tyler leaders and their peers.
“We are always so encouraged by our clients’ successes while using our products, and this year is no exception,” said Lynn Moore, president and chief executive officer of Tyler. “These innovative jurisdictions are making a real impact on their communities while creating efficiencies that will benefit them for years to come. We’re excited to congratulate them on this recognition.”
These jurisdictions were recognized for their significant commitment to public service and striving for greater efficiency and effectiveness in serving their communities. Organizations submitted applications and were evaluated by a diverse panel of Tyler leadership in one of seven categories: Civic Interaction & Public Trust; Connected Community; Data & Transparency; Digital Services & Cloud; Equity & Access; Operational Efficiency; and Performance & Innovation. More information about each winning jurisdiction can be found here.
Civic Interaction & Public Trust
- City of Grovetown, Georgia
- City of Newark, Delaware
- Glynn County Clerk of State Court, Georgia
- Paducah Police Department, Kentucky
- Town of Prosper, Texas
Connected Community
- City of Grand Forks, North Dakota
- Northern Tier Emergency Services, Pennsylvania
- San Diego Association of Governments, California
Data & Transparency
- City of Bloomington, Indiana
Digital Services & Cloud
- Beaufort County School District, South Carolina
- Nampa School District, Idaho
Equity & Access
- Northwest Regional Education Service District, Washington
- Oregon Judicial Department
Operational Efficiency
- California Department of Consumer Affairs
- City of Sunrise, Florida
- El Dorado County Recorder-Clerk’s Office, California
- Goochland County, Virginia
- Kane County, Illinois
- Renton Regional Fire Authority, Washington
- Sherwood School District 88J, Oregon
- Texas Health Professions Council
- Tolland County Mutual Aid, Connecticut
- Washington County Assessment & Taxation, Oregon
- Williamson County, Texas
Performance & Innovation
- Bernalillo County Assessor’s Office, New Mexico
- Beverly Hills Police Department, California
- Chatham County, Georgia
- Cleveland Municipal County, Ohio
- Hermiston Municipal Court, Oregon
- Hermon School Department, Maine
- SAU 14 Epping Schools, New Hampshire
- Washtenaw County Treasurer, Michigan
