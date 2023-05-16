Tyler Technologies Announces 2023 Public Sector Excellence Award Winners

Author's Avatar
16 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Tyler+Technologies%2C+Inc. (NYSE: TYL) is proud to announce its 2023+Public+Sector+Excellence+Award winners. The company selected 32 public sector clients as winners from a broad and diverse field of applicants. The winners demonstrated their leadership, innovation, and excellence in developing, deploying, or maintaining Tyler solutions within their jurisdictions.

Tyler’s excellence awards were announced at this year’s Tyler Connect user conference, happening now through May 10 in San Antonio, Texas. More than 6,000 clients are attending the conference, where they can select from more than 650 sessions and trainings, as well as have opportunities for networking with Tyler leaders and their peers.

“We are always so encouraged by our clients’ successes while using our products, and this year is no exception,” said Lynn Moore, president and chief executive officer of Tyler. “These innovative jurisdictions are making a real impact on their communities while creating efficiencies that will benefit them for years to come. We’re excited to congratulate them on this recognition.”

These jurisdictions were recognized for their significant commitment to public service and striving for greater efficiency and effectiveness in serving their communities. Organizations submitted applications and were evaluated by a diverse panel of Tyler leadership in one of seven categories: Civic Interaction & Public Trust; Connected Community; Data & Transparency; Digital Services & Cloud; Equity & Access; Operational Efficiency; and Performance & Innovation. More information about each winning jurisdiction can be found here.

Civic Interaction & Public Trust

  • City of Grovetown, Georgia
  • City of Newark, Delaware
  • Glynn County Clerk of State Court, Georgia
  • Paducah Police Department, Kentucky
  • Town of Prosper, Texas

Connected Community

  • City of Grand Forks, North Dakota
  • Northern Tier Emergency Services, Pennsylvania
  • San Diego Association of Governments, California

Data & Transparency

  • City of Bloomington, Indiana

Digital Services & Cloud

  • Beaufort County School District, South Carolina
  • Nampa School District, Idaho

Equity & Access

  • Northwest Regional Education Service District, Washington
  • Oregon Judicial Department

Operational Efficiency

  • California Department of Consumer Affairs
  • City of Sunrise, Florida
  • El Dorado County Recorder-Clerk’s Office, California
  • Goochland County, Virginia
  • Kane County, Illinois
  • Renton Regional Fire Authority, Washington
  • Sherwood School District 88J, Oregon
  • Texas Health Professions Council
  • Tolland County Mutual Aid, Connecticut
  • Washington County Assessment & Taxation, Oregon
  • Williamson County, Texas

Performance & Innovation

  • Bernalillo County Assessor’s Office, New Mexico
  • Beverly Hills Police Department, California
  • Chatham County, Georgia
  • Cleveland Municipal County, Ohio
  • Hermiston Municipal Court, Oregon
  • Hermon School Department, Maine
  • SAU 14 Epping Schools, New Hampshire
  • Washtenaw County Treasurer, Michigan

About Tyler Technologies, Inc.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) provides integrated software and technology services to the public sector. Tyler’s end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and federal government entities to operate efficiently and transparently with residents and each other. By connecting data and processes across disparate systems, Tyler’s solutions transform how clients turn actionable insights into opportunities and solutions for their communities. Tyler has more than 40,000 successful installations across nearly 13,000 locations, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. Tyler has been recognized numerous times for growth and innovation, including Government Technology’s GovTech 100 list. More information about Tyler Technologies, an S&P 500 company headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at tylertech.com.

#TYL_General

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230508005105r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230508005105/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.