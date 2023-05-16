CORRECTING and REPLACING Vasta Platform Limited to Report First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 11, 2023

In second paragraph, first sentence of release, dated May 2, 2023, the time of the conference call should be 6:00 p.m. Eastern Time (instead of 5:00 p.m. Eastern).

The updated release reads:

VASTA PLATFORM LIMITED TO REPORT FIRST QUARTER 2023 FINANCIAL RESULTS ON MAY 11, 2023

Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ: VSTA) today announces that it will report first quarter 2023 financial results for the period ended March 31, 2023, after the market closes on Thursday, May 11, 2023.

The Company will host a corresponding conference call and webcast on the same day, May 11, at 6:00 p.m. Eastern time. Investors may listen to the conference call (ID: 3871721) by dialing 1 (888) 660-6819 or 1 (929) 203-1989. Brazil dial-in options are also available by dialing 55 (11) 4210-6701 or 55 800 591-2026. A live and archived webcast of the call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https%3A%2F%2Fir.vastaplatform.com.

About Vasta

Vasta is a leading, high-growth education company in Brazil powered by technology, providing end-to-end educational and digital solutions that cater to all needs of private schools operating in the K-12 educational segment, ultimately benefiting all of Vasta’s stakeholders, including students, parents, educators, administrators, and private school owners. Vasta’s mission is to help private K-12 schools to be better and more profitable, supporting their digital transformation. Vasta believes it is uniquely positioned to help schools in Brazil undergo the process of digital transformation and bring their education skill-set to the 21st century. Vasta promotes the unified use of technology in K-12 education with enhanced data and actionable insight for educators, increased collaboration among support staff and improvements in production, efficiency and quality. For more information, please visit ir.vastaplatform.com.

