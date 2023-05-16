Toll Brothers Announces Opening of New Luxury Townhome Community in Jacksonville, Florida

Terraces at San Marco is the area’s only new townhome community on the market

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (: TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest luxury townhome community, Terraces at San Marco, is now open for sale in Jacksonville, Florida. The community provides the only opportunity for home buyers to purchase new construction townhomes in this sought-after area.

Terraces at San Marco offers home buyers the perfect blend of luxury low-maintenance living and urban convenience. This boutique community of just 27 homes features two contemporary four-story home designs, the Atlantic and the Elder, with 2 to 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, and 1,844 to 2,085+ square feet of luxury living space. The homes will also include spectacular rooftop terraces ideal for outdoor living, and an array of designer-appointed features.

“This highly anticipated new home community offers an exclusive opportunity for home buyers looking for new construction, contemporary home designs, and the appeal of urban living in the heart of historic San Marco,” said Greg Netro, Group President of Toll Brothers in Jacksonville.


Situated near the Southbank of the St. Johns River, historical and timeless San Marco is an ideal Jacksonville location offering boutique shopping, dining, and entertainment, all within walking distance. San Marco plays host to some of the city’s most anticipated events from decadent open-air dining experiences to family-friendly street festivals. The area is also an outdoor enthusiast’s paradise with open green spaces, a riverside jogging and biking trail, and a myriad of outdoor recreation options.

For more information on Terraces at San Marco and Toll Brothers communities in Florida, call 844-871-7466 or visit TollBrothers.com/Florida.


About Toll Brothers
Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 56 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2023 survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the eighth year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

©2023 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse the products or services of, Toll Brothers.

