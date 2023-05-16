NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 8, 2023 / Alkermes

Alkermes is proud to be selected as a 2023 Top 100 Companies Leading in Wellbeing by Ibec! This recognition acknowledges companies in Ireland who are leading the way in supporting employee wellbeing. Alkermes has been listed as part of this index since its creation in 2021. Learn more about this honor: https://lnkd.in/dZwAGpc

