PR Newswire
DENVER, May 8, 2023
DENVER, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE: OVV) (TSX: OVV) (the "Company") today announced that the following matters, as further described in the Company's Proxy Statement filed on March 23, 2023 (the "Proxy Statement"), were voted upon at its 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on May 3, 2023.
Election of Director Nominees Listed in the Proxy Statement
Each director nominee listed in the Proxy Statement was elected as a director of the Company. The results of the vote by ballot were as follows:
Shares For
Shares Against
Abstain
Broker Non-vote
Peter A. Dea
168,404,785
5,047,161
130,316
19,755,443
Meg A. Gentle
169,689,545
3,737,410
155,307
19,755,443
Ralph Izzo
171,659,752
1,696,254
226,256
19,755,443
Howard J. Mayson
170,339,842
3,107,225
135,195
19,755,443
Brendan M. McCracken
172,605,556
825,099
151,607
19,755,443
Lee A. McIntire
166,563,086
6,842,816
176,360
19,755,443
Katherine L. Minyard
171,973,771
1,444,588
163,903
19,755,443
Steven W. Nance
172,011,222
1,397,006
174,034
19,755,443
Suzanne P. Nimocks
157,900,679
15,424,515
257,068
19,755,443
George L. Pita
172,022,482
1,389,605
170,175
19,755,443
Thomas G. Ricks
165,904,949
7,505,652
171,661
19,755,443
Brian G. Shaw
170,658,576
2,792,006
131,680
19,755,443
Advisory Vote to Approve Compensation of Named Executive Officers
The results of the non-binding advisory vote for the compensation of the Company's named executive officers were as follows:
Shares For
Shares Against
Abstain
Broker Non-vote
167,308,173
5,820,963
453,126
19,755,443
Advisory Vote on Frequency of Future Advisory Votes to Approve Compensation of Named Executive Officers
The results of the non-binding advisory vote on the frequency of future advisory votes to approve the compensation of named executive officers, were as follows:
One-Year
Two-Years
Three-Years
Abstain
Broker Non-vote
170,568,567
127,026
2,498,008
388,661
19,755,443
Ratification of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Independent Auditors
The results for the ratification of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Accountants, as the Company's independent auditors were as follows:
Shares For
Shares Against
Abstain
Broker Non-vote
186,757,581
6,435,087
145,037
0
Further information on Ovintiv Inc. is available on the Company's website, www.ovintiv.com, or by contacting:
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ovintiv-announces-results-of-annual-meeting-301818635.html
SOURCE Ovintiv Inc.