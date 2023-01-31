Global Food and Agriculture Trends and Outlook: BMO Hosts 18th Farm to Market | Chemicals Conference in New York

Author's Avatar
16 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, May 8, 2023

NEW YORK, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - BMO will host its 18th annual Farm to Market | Chemicals Conference on May 17th and 18th, 2023 at the Lotte New York Palace. This year's conference gathers global industry leaders from crop input production, agribusiness, protein, consumer and retail, restaurants, beverages and chemicals to discuss themes that affect the future of agriculture and food.

The agriculture and food sectors continue to experience challenges and uncertainty as a result of world events. During the conference, global institutional investors, financial sponsors and companies will have access to company presentations and panel discussions addressing relevant and timely topics across the entire agri-food industry, including:

  • Commodity price volatility
  • Food inflation and security
  • The sustainability of ag-based earnings
  • The impact of renewable diesel and green energy
  • The health of the U.S. consumer
  • The reduction of food waste
  • The state of the M&A market
  • Regenerative agriculture
  • Climate goals
  • The growth of the carbon market
  • The ability of producers to maintain price in a deflationary cost environment

BMO's world-leading analysts, including Kelly Bania, Food Retail & Distribution Analyst, Joel Jackson, Fertilizer and Chemicals Analyst, John McNulty, Chemicals Analyst, Andrew Strelzik, Restaurants, Beverages, Agribusiness & Protein Analyst, Peter Sklar, Consumer Analyst, and Tamy Chen, Consumer Analyst will host candid and informative discussions and panels with leaders from more than 90 companies in the sector, including:

  • Alimentation Couche-Tard (ADT)
  • Archer Daniels Midland (ADM)
  • Ashland Global (ASH)
  • Bayer (BAYN.gr)
  • Bunge (BG)
  • CF Industries (CF)
  • The Chemours Company (CC)
  • Corteva (CTVA)
  • Darling Ingredients (DAR)
  • Dow Inc (DOW)
  • Dupont (DD)
  • FMC (FMC)
  • Kroger (KR)
  • Linde PLC (LIN)
  • The Mosaic Company (MOS)
  • Nutrien (NTR)
  • Tyson Foods (TSN)

News media who would like to attend, receive a copy of the agenda, access certain Webcast presentations or request an interview about the conference and market sentiment are asked to contact BMO Media Relations using the contact details below.

Note: There may be some restrictions for media on access to certain speakers. Details will be provided upon registration.

About BMO Financial Group
BMO Financial Group is the eighth largest bank in North America by assets, with total assets of $1.15 trillion as of January 31, 2023. Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a diverse team of highly engaged employees providing a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management, global markets and investment banking products and services to 12 million customers across Canada, the United States, and in select markets globally. Driven by a single purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, BMO is committed to driving positive change in the world, and making progress for a thriving economy, sustainable future and more inclusive society.

favicon.png?sn=TO93856&sd=2023-05-08 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-food-and-agriculture-trends-and-outlook-bmo-hosts-18th-farm-to-market--chemicals-conference-in-new-york-301818638.html

SOURCE BMO Financial Group

rt.gif?NewsItemId=TO93856&Transmission_Id=202305081553PR_NEWS_USPR_____TO93856&DateId=20230508
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.