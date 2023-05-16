Christine McCarthy, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) and Rita Ferro, President, Advertising Sales, The Walt Disney Company, will participate in a question-and-answer session at the SVB MoffettNathanson Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at approximately 10:00 a.m. ET/ 7:00 a.m. PT.

To stream live, please visit www.disney.com%2Finvestors. A recording of the question-and-answer session will be archived on our website.

