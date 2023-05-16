TEN Ltd. Declares Dividend on its Series D and Series E Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Shares

15 hours ago
ATHENS, Greece, May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TEN Ltd. (“TEN”) (: TNP) (the “Company”), a leading diversified crude, product and LNG tanker operator, today announced that its Board of Directors declared the regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.546875 per share for its Series D Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Shares (the “Series D Preferred Shares”; ; TNPPRD) and the regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.578125 per share for its Series E Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Shares (the “Series E Preferred Shares”; ; TNPPRE).

The dividend on the Series D and Series E is for the period from the most recent dividend payment date of February 28, 2023 through May 27, 2023.

The dividend on the Series D and E Preferred Shares will be paid on May 30, 2023 to all holders of record of Series D and E Preferred Shares as of May 24, 2023. Dividends on the Series D and E Preferred Shares are payable quarterly in arrears on the 28th day (unless the 28th falls on a weekend or public holiday, in which case the payment date is moved to the next business day) of February, May, August and November of each year, when, as and if declared by TEN’s board of directors. This is the 32nd dividend on the Series D and the 25th dividend on the Series E since their commencement of trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

TEN has 3,517,061 Series D and 4,745,947 Series E Preferred Shares outstanding as of the date of this press release.

ABOUT TSAKOS ENERGY NAVIGATION
TEN, founded in 1993 and celebrating this year 30 years as a public company, is one of the first and most established public shipping companies in the world. TEN’s diversified energy fleet currently consists of 67 double-hull vessels including four dual-fuel LNG powered Aframaxes, two scrubber-fitted Suezmaxes and up to three DP2 Shuttle tankers under construction constituting a mix of crude tankers, product tankers and LNG carriers, totaling 8.5 million dwt.

ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted by such forward-looking statements. TEN undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

For further information, please contact:

Company
Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd.
George Saroglou
COO
+30210 94 07 710
[email protected]

Investor Relations / Media
Capital Link, Inc.
Nicolas Bornozis
Markella Kara
+212 661 7566
[email protected]

