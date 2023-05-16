Permian Resources Corporation (“Permian Resources” or the “Company”) (NYSE: PR) today announced that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) declared a quarterly base cash dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A common stock, or $0.20 per share on an annualized basis. Additionally, the Board has declared a quarterly variable cash dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A common stock. Combined, the base and variable dividends represent a total of $0.10 per share. The base and variable dividends are payable on May 24, 2023 to shareholders of record as of May 16, 2023.

About Permian Resources

Headquartered in Midland, Texas, Permian Resources is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on the responsible acquisition, optimization and development of high-return oil and natural gas properties. The Company’s assets and operations are located in the core of the Delaware Basin. For more information, please visit www.permianres.com.

