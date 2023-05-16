Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE: TSLX, or the “Company”) today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023. Please view a printable version of the2023+First+Quarter+Results.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending is a specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. The Company seeks to generate current income primarily in U.S.-domiciled middle-market companies through direct originations of senior secured loans and, to a lesser extent, originations of mezzanine loans and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities. The Company has elected to be regulated as a business development company, or a BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and the rules and regulations promulgated thereunder. The Company is externally managed by Sixth Street Specialty Lending Advisers, LLC, an affiliate of Sixth Street and a Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) registered investment adviser. The Company leverages the deep investment, sector, and operating resources of Sixth Street, a global investment firm with $65 billion in assets under management and committed capital. For more information, visit the Company’s website at https%3A%2F%2Fsixthstreetspecialtylending.com.

About Sixth Street

Sixth Street is a global investment firm with $65 billion in assets under management and committed capital. The firm uses its long-term flexible capital, data-enabled capabilities, and One Team culture to develop themes and offer solutions to companies across all stages of growth. Founded in 2009, Sixth Street has more than 450 team members including over 180 investment professionals around the world. For more information, visit https%3A%2F%2Fsixthstreet.com or follow Sixth Street on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included herein may constitute “forward-looking statements,” which relate to future events or the Company’s future performance or financial condition. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted net investment income and adjusted net income are each non-GAAP financial measures, which represent net investment income and net income, respectively, in each case less the impact of accrued capital gains incentive fee expenses. The Company believes that adjusted net investment income and adjusted net income provide useful information to investors regarding the fundamental earnings power of the business, and these figures are used by the Company to measure its financial condition and results of operations. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

