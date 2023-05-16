Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: ACAD) today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

“We are excited with the recent approval and subsequent launch of DAYBUE, the first and only FDA-approved medicine for the treatment of Rett syndrome. We are executing on our launch strategy to bring this important new treatment to the Rett patient community, while remaining focused on delivering increasing profitability from our NUPLAZID franchise for Parkinson’s disease psychosis,” said Steve Davis, Chief Executive Officer. “In addition to our commercial business, we’ve made important strides in our pipeline including completion of the Phase 1 development program for ACP-204. And finally, we are nearing enrollment completion of the Phase 3 program for pimavanserin as a potential treatment for the negative symptoms of schizophrenia with top-line results expected in early 2024.”

Company Operational, Scientific, and Regulatory Updates

On March 10, 2023, DAYBUE™ (trofinetide) was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of Rett syndrome in adult and pediatric patients two years of age and older.

In connection with the FDA approval of DAYBUE, Acadia received a Rare Pediatric Disease Priority Review Voucher.

Announced DAYBUE availability on April 17, 2023.

The Company expects to complete enrollment in ADVANCE-2, a Phase 3 study evaluating pimavanserin for the treatment of the negative symptoms of schizophrenia, around mid-year with top-line results expected in early 2024.

ACP-204 has completed Phase 1 development. ACP-204 demonstrated a favorable safety and tolerability profile and we identified the doses we plan to evaluate in Phase 2. The Phase 1 data supports ACP-204’s target product profile as a potential treatment for Alzheimer’s disease psychosis. Acadia plans to meet with the FDA to discuss the clinical development plan.

Financial Results

Revenue

Net sales of NUPLAZID® were $118.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023, an increase of 3% as compared to $115.5 million reported for the three months ended March 31, 2022. Year over year demand growth was up approximately 2% in the quarter, driven by an increase in new patient starts across both specialty pharmacy and specialty distribution channels. Overall sell-in volume declined approximately 2% year over year as in-channel inventory declined in the first quarter of 2023 compared to an increase in in-channel inventory in the first quarter of 2022.

Research and Development

Research and development expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2023 were $69.1 million, compared to $128.9 million for the same period of 2022. The decrease was primarily due to a $60 million upfront payment made to Stoke Therapeutics for a license and collaboration agreement in the first quarter of 2022.

Selling, General and Administrative

Selling, general and administrative expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2023 were $101.2 million, compared to $96.7 million for the same period of 2022. Selling, general and administrative expense remained relatively steady year over year as a result of a reduction in spend in the PDP commercial franchise which was offset by investments in the DAYBUE launch.

Net Loss

For the three months ended March 31, 2023, Acadia reported a net loss of $43.0 million, or $0.27 per common share, compared to a net loss of $113.1 million, or $0.70 per common share, for the same period in 2022. The difference was primarily due to the $60 million upfront payment made to Stoke Therapeutics for a license and collaboration agreement. The net losses for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 included $14.7 million and $15.0 million, respectively, of non-cash stock-based compensation expense.

Cash and Investments

At March 31, 2023, Acadia’s cash, cash equivalents, and investment securities totaled $402.9 million, compared to $416.8 million at December 31, 2022.

2023 Financial Guidance

Acadia is reiterating all of its 2023 guidance provided on February 27, 2023.

NUPLAZID net sales in the range of $520 to $550 million.

R&D expense in the range of $235 to $255 million, which includes approximately $20 million of stock-based compensation expense.

SG&A expense in the range of $360 to $380 million, which includes approximately $45 million of stock-based compensation expense.

About NUPLAZID® (pimavanserin)

Pimavanserin is a selective serotonin inverse agonist and antagonist preferentially targeting 5-HT 2A receptors. These receptors are thought to play an important role in neuropsychiatric disorders. In vitro, pimavanserin demonstrated no appreciable binding affinity for dopamine (including D2), histamine, muscarinic, or adrenergic receptors. Pimavanserin was approved for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in April 2016 under the trade name NUPLAZID. In addition, Acadia is developing pimavanserin as a potential treatment for the negative symptoms of schizophrenia.

About DAYBUE™ (trofinetide)

Trofinetide is a synthetic version of a naturally occurring molecule known as the tripeptide glycine-proline-glutamate (GPE). The mechanism by which trofinetide exerts therapeutic effects in patients with Rett syndrome is unknown. In animal studies, trofinetide has been shown to increase branching of dendrites and synaptic plasticity signals. 1,2 More information can be found at DAYBUE.com.

About Acadia Pharmaceuticals

Acadia is advancing breakthroughs in neuroscience to elevate life. For almost 30 years we have been working at the forefront of healthcare to bring vital solutions to people who need them most. We developed and commercialized the first and only approved therapies for hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis and for the treatment of Rett syndrome. Our clinical-stage development efforts are focused on treating the negative symptoms of schizophrenia, Alzheimer’s disease psychosis and neuropsychiatric symptoms in central nervous system disorders. For more information, visit us at www.acadia.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical in nature are forward-looking statements. These statements include but are not limited to statements regarding the timing of future events. These statements are only predictions based on current information and expectations and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in any of such statements due to various factors, including the risks and uncertainties inherent in drug development, approval and commercialization. For a discussion of these and other factors, please refer to Acadia’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 as well as Acadia’s subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. This caution is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement and Acadia undertakes no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof, except as required by law.

ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Revenues Product sales, net $ 118,462 $ 115,468 Total revenues 118,462 115,468 Operating expenses Cost of product sales, license fees and royalties (1) 1,667 2,950 Research and development (1) 69,144 128,855 Selling, general and administrative (1) 101,235 96,679 Total operating expenses 172,046 228,484 Loss from operations (53,584 ) (113,016 ) Interest income, net 3,800 105 Other income 4,845 340 Loss before income taxes (44,939 ) (112,571 ) Income tax (benefit) expense (1,918 ) 485 Net loss $ (43,021 ) $ (113,056 ) Net loss per common share, basic and diluted $ (0.27 ) $ (0.70 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted 162,263 161,231 (1) Includes the following stock-based compensation expense Cost of product sales, license fees and royalties $ 168 $ 323 Research and development $ 3,972 $ 5,464 Selling, general and administrative $ 10,565 $ 9,176

ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands) March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 (unaudited) Assets Cash, cash equivalents and investment securities $ 402,873 $ 416,823 Accounts receivable, net 65,915 62,195 Interest and other receivables 4,335 885 Inventory 6,095 6,636 Prepaid expenses 23,632 21,398 Total current assets 502,850 507,937 Property and equipment, net 5,595 6,021 Operating lease right-of-use assets 54,151 55,573 Intangible assets, net 69,583 — Restricted cash 5,770 5,770 Long-term inventory 4,924 4,924 Other assets 12,432 7,587 Total assets $ 655,305 $ 587,812 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Accounts payable $ 17,422 $ 12,746 Accrued liabilities 206,879 112,884 Total current liabilities 224,301 125,630 Operating lease liabilities 51,441 52,695 Other long-term liabilities 5,305 9,074 Total liabilities 281,047 187,399 Total stockholders’ equity 374,258 400,413 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 655,305 $ 587,812

