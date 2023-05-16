PALO ALTO, Calif., May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HP Inc. (: HPQ) will present a live audio webcast of a conference call to review financial results for the second fiscal quarter ended April 30, 2023 on Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT.

The webcast will be available at www.hp.com/investor/2023Q2Webcast.

A replay of the audio webcast will be available at the same website shortly after the call and will remain available for approximately one year.

About HP

HP Inc. (: HPQ) is a global technology leader and creator of solutions that enable people to bring their ideas to life and connect to the things that matter most. Operating in more than 170 countries, HP delivers a wide range of innovative and sustainable devices, services and subscriptions for personal computing, printing, 3D printing, hybrid work, gaming, and more. For more information, please visit: http://www.hp.com.

©Copyright 2023 HP Development Company, L.P. The information contained herein is subject to change without notice. The only warranties for HP products and services are set forth in the express warranty statements accompanying such products and services. Nothing herein should be construed as constituting an additional warranty. HP shall not be liable for technical or editorial errors or omissions contained herein.







