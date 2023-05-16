PetMed Express, Inc. Sets Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Earnings Call

Author's Avatar
15 hours ago
Article's Main Image

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PetMed Express, Inc. (

PETS, Financial) (the “Company”), Your Trusted Pet Health Expert™ will hold a conference call on Monday, May 22, 2023 at 4:30pm Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended March 31, 2023. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

PetMeds’ management will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Monday, May 22, 2023
Time: 4:30pm Eastern time (1:30pm Pacific time)
U.S. dial-in number: 877-407-0789
International number: 201-689-8562
Webcast: 4Q Earnings Webcast

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact MZ Group at 561-374-0177.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will also be available after 7:30 PM Eastern time on the same day through June 5, 2023.

Toll-free replay number: 844-512-2921
International replay number: 412-317-6671
Replay passcode: 13738424

About PetMed Express

Founded in 1996, PetMeds is Your Trusted Pet Health Expert™, delivering prescription and non-prescription pet medications and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses at competitive prices direct to the consumer through its 1-800-PetMeds toll free number and through its website at www.petmeds.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain “forward-looking” statements, as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 or by the Securities and Exchange Commission, that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including the Company’s ability to meet the objectives included in its business plan. Important factors that could cause results to differ materially from those indicated by such “forward-looking” statements are set forth in Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations in the PetMed Express Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2022. The Company’s future results may also be impacted by other risk factors listed from time to time in its SEC filings, including, but not limited to, the Company's Form 10-Q and its Annual Report on Form 10-K.

Investor Contact:
MZ North America
Brian M. Prenoveau, CFA
[email protected]
(561) 489-5315

ti?nf=ODgzNDQ3NyM1NTgyMDg0IzIwMTg5NTM=
PetMed-Express-Inc-.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.