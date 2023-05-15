Adamis Pharmaceuticals Schedules First Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call and Corporate Update

SAN DIEGO, May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation ( ADMP), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on developing and commercializing products in various therapeutic areas, including opioid overdose, allergy, respiratory and inflammatory disease, today announced that it will host an investor conference call on Monday, May 15, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time to discuss its financial and operating results for the first quarter 2023 as well as provide a corporate update, which may include an update concerning the results of the company’s special meeting of stockholders scheduled to be held on May 15, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time as well as the proposals to be considered and acted upon at the meeting. The company’s first quarter 2023 financial results news release is expected to be available after 1:00 p.m. Pacific Time on May 15, 2023, and on its website.

Event: Adamis Pharmaceuticals First Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call
Date: Monday, May 15, 2023
Time: 2 p.m. PT (5 p.m. ET)
U.S. Dial-in (Toll Free): 1-877-423-9813
Toll/International Dial-in: 1-201-689-8573

David J. Marguglio, President and CEO of Adamis, will host the call along with other members of the management team. The call is open to the public and will provide an update on recent developments, events that have taken place during the year, and certain goals for future periods, and may also include an update concerning the results of the company’s special meeting of stockholders scheduled to be held on May 15, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time as well as the proposals to be considered and acted upon at the meeting. Forward-looking statements concerning expectations regarding future company performance may be made during the conference call.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will also be available via this link, with a replay available shortly after the live event.

About Adamis Pharmaceuticals

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation is a specialty biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on developing and commercializing products in various therapeutic areas, including opioid overdose, allergy, respiratory and inflammatory disease. Company products approved by the FDA include ZIMHI® (naloxone) Injection for the treatment of opioid overdose and SYMJEPI® (epinephrine) Injection for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. For additional information about Adamis Pharmaceuticals, please visit our website and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Contact:

Adamis Investor Relations
Robert Uhl
Managing Director
ICR Westwicke
619.228.5886
[email protected]

