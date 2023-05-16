TORRANCE, Calif., May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navitas Semiconductor ( NVTS), the only pure-play, next-generation power semiconductor company, announces the fifth generation of high-speed GeneSiC silicon carbide (SiC) power diodes for demanding data center, industrial motor-drive, solar and consumer applications.



The 650 V-rated Merged-PiN Schottky (MPS™) diodes integrate a unique PiN-Schottky structure, delivering ‘low-built-in voltage-biasing’ (‘low knee’) for the highest efficiency across all load conditions with superior robustness. Applications include PFC in server/telecom power supplies, industrial motor drives, solar inverters, LCD/LED TVs, and lighting.

“We’re delivering reliable, lead-edge performance for in-demand applications like AI and Chat GPT data center power,” noted Dr. Ranbir Singh, Navitas EVP for SiC. “Efficient, cool, dependable operation ensures long lifetimes and brings peace-of-mind to power designers and optimizes their time-to-prototype and time-to-market.”

The novel GeneSiC MPS design combines the best features of both PiN and Schottky diode structures, producing the lowest forward-voltage (V F ) drop of only 1.3 V, high surge-current capability (I FSM ), and minimized temperature-independent switching losses. Proprietary thin-chip technology further reduces V F and improves thermal dissipation for cooler operation. These GeneSiC diodes are being offered in a low-profile surface mount QFN package for the first time.

To ensure reliable operation in critical applications, the gen-5, 650 V MPS diodes offer best-in-class robustness and ruggedness, with high surge-current and avalanche capability, with 100% avalanche (UIL) production testing.

Ranging from 4 to 24 A capability, in an array of surface-mount (QFN, D2-PAK) and through-hole (TO-220, TO-247) packaging, the GExxMPS06x-series MPS diodes cover applications ranging from 300 to 3,000 W and diverse circuits such as solar panel boost converters, and continuous-current mode power factor correction (PFC) in gaming consoles. With a ‘common-cathode’ configuration, the TO-247-3 package offers great flexibility for high power-density and bill-of-material reduction in interleaved PFC topologies.

Parts are now available to qualified customers. Please contact [email protected] for more information.

About Navitas

Navitas Semiconductor ( NVTS) is the only pure-play, next-generation power-semiconductor company, founded in 2014. GaNFast™ power ICs integrate gallium nitride (GaN) power and drive, with control, sensing, and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density, and greater energy savings. Complementary GeneSiC™ power devices are optimized high-power, high-voltage, and high-reliability silicon carbide (SiC) solutions. Focus markets include mobile, consumer, data center, EV, solar, wind, smart grid, and industrial. Over 185 Navitas patents are issued or pending. Over 75 million GaN units have been shipped, and Navitas introduced the industry’s first and only 20-year warranty. Navitas was the world’s first semiconductor company to be CarbonNeutral®-certified.

Navitas, GaNFast, GaNSense, GeneSiC, MPS, and the Navitas logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Navitas Semiconductor and subsidiaries. All other brands, product names, and marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to identify products or services of their respective owners.

Contact Information:

Stephen Oliver, VP Corporate Marketing & Investor Relations, [email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d50546d0-c2f1-4e4c-a024-b6ac35bf66b0