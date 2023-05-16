Solid Biosciences to Present at JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference

May 08, 2023
CHARLESTOWN, Mass., May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solid Biosciences Inc. ( SLDB), a life sciences company developing genetic medicines for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases, today announced that Bo Cumbo, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference on Monday, May 15, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Events page of the Investors section of the Company website or by clicking here. A webcast replay will be archived for 30 days on the Events page.

Institutional investors interested in meeting with management during the conference may reach out to their JMP Securities representative.

About Solid Biosciences
Solid Biosciences is a life science company focused on advancing a portfolio of neuromuscular and cardiac programs, including SGT-003, a differentiated gene transfer candidate for the treatment of Duchenne, AVB-202-TT, a gene transfer candidate for the treatment of Friedreich’s Ataxia, AVB-401 for BAG3 mediated dilated cardiomyopathy, and additional assets for the treatment of undisclosed cardiac diseases. Solid aims to be the center of excellence, bringing together those with expertise in science, technology, disease management and care. Patient-focused and founded by those directly impacted by Duchenne, Solid’s mandate is to improve the daily lives of patients living with these devastating diseases. For more information, please visit www.solidbio.com.

Solid Biosciences Investor Contact:
Leah Monteiro
VP of Investor Relations & Communications
617-821-4427
[email protected]

Solid Biosciences Media Contact:
Tim Palmer
Associate Director, Corporate Communications
607-760-4223
[email protected]

