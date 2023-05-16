Precision BioSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: DTIL), a clinical stage gene editing company developing ARCUS®-based ex vivo allogeneic CAR T and in vivo gene editing therapies, today announced that, on April 27, 2023, the Compensation Committee of Precision’s Board of Directors approved the grant of inducement awards to new employees under the Precision BioSciences, Inc. 2021 Employment Inducement Incentive Award Plan (“Inducement Award Plan”). The inducement awards consist of options to purchase (“stock options”) an aggregate of 259,641 shares of Precision’s common stock, par value $0.000005 (the “Common Stock”), which stock options were granted among five employees in connection with their commencement of employment. Each of the stock options were granted under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) as an inducement for the employees to commence service with Precision.

The stock options have a per share exercise price equal to the fair market value of Precision’s Common Stock on the grant date, which was equal to $0.82. Each of the stock options has a 10-year term and vests (subject to continued service to Precision through the applicable vesting dates) as to 25% of the award on the first anniversary of the date of the commencement of their employment and, as to the remaining 75%, in substantially equal quarterly installments over the three years thereafter.

