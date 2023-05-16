Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the global leader in CRM, today announced the company's annual meeting of stockholders will be held on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. (PT) / 2:00 p.m. (ET). This year’s meeting is a virtual stockholder meeting conducted exclusively via a live audio webcast at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com%2FCRM2023. As described in the proxy materials previously distributed, stockholders as of the close of business on April 27, 2023, the record date, are entitled to participate in the Annual Stockholders Meeting. To participate, stockholders will need the 16-digit control number included in the proxy materials delivered to such stockholders. An option to attend as a guest will be available if you are not a current stockholder.

Stockholders should refer to Salesforce’s proxy statement available at www.salesforce.com%2Finvestor for additional details regarding required documentation to gain admission to the meeting.

About Salesforce

