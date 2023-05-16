California Water Service Rolling Back to Stage 1 of Water Shortage Contingency Plan

Author's Avatar
15 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Some Water Restrictions Remain Amid Easing of Drought Conditions

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- California Water Service (Cal Water) submitted a filing today with the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) to rescind Stage 2 of its Water Shortage Contingency Plan because of improved drought conditions and increased water supply throughout its districts. Stage 1 becomes effective immediately but remains subject to a 30-day review period by the CPUC.

“This year has been one of the wettest on record, with a snowpack that has reached historic levels; however, we must remember that it follows three of the driest years on record,” said Martin A. Kropelnicki, Cal Water President and CEO. “As our changing climate makes these extreme weather patterns more frequent, we will continue to work with our customers to build and maintain long-term conservation habits that prepare us for when the weather pendulum swings back to dry years.”

Although Cal Water is moving to Stage 1, customers must continue to observe any city or county landscape irrigation ordinances in effect. Cal Water also encourages customers to remain vigilant about their water use and, in particular, ensure landscaping actually needs water before irrigating it.

Some outdoor water-use restrictions remain in place, including:

  • No watering of non-functional turf at commercial, industrial, and institutional properties.
  • Watering only between the hours of 6 p.m. and 8 a.m.
  • No watering of outdoor landscapes during and within 48 hours after measurable rainfall.
  • Only washing vehicles with a hose that has a shutoff nozzle or similar device, or at a car wash that uses recycled water.
  • No watering driveways, sidewalks, or other paved areas, unless for health and safety purposes.

Cal Water’s conservation rebates and programs will also continue, including a $3-per-square-foot rebate for lawn-to-garden conversions, a 50 cents-per-square-foot rebate for spray-to-drip conversions, and its popular Smart Landscape Tune-Up Program. For a complete list of rebates, programs, and water-use restrictions, visit calwater.com/conservation.

About California Water Service

California Water Service provides high-quality, reliable water utility services to about 2 million people statewide through 496,400 service connections. What sets Cal Water apart is its commitment to enhancing the quality of life for its customers and communities. Guided daily by their promise to provide quality, service, and value, the utility’s employees lead the way in working to protect the planet, care for people, and operate with the utmost integrity. Integral to Cal Water’s strategy is investing responsibly in infrastructure, sustainability initiatives, and community well-being. The utility has been named one of “America’s Most Responsible Companies” and “America’s Most Trustworthy Companies” by Newsweek and a Great Place to Work®. More information is available at www.calwater.com.

Contact: Yvonne Kingman, 310-257-1434

ti?nf=ODgzNDQ5MSM1NTgyMTA0IzIwMTAzNDI=
California-Water-Service-Group.png

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.