SAN JOSE, Calif., May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- California Water Service (Cal Water) submitted a filing today with the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) to rescind Stage 2 of its Water Shortage Contingency Plan because of improved drought conditions and increased water supply throughout its districts. Stage 1 becomes effective immediately but remains subject to a 30-day review period by the CPUC.

“This year has been one of the wettest on record, with a snowpack that has reached historic levels; however, we must remember that it follows three of the driest years on record,” said Martin A. Kropelnicki, Cal Water President and CEO. “As our changing climate makes these extreme weather patterns more frequent, we will continue to work with our customers to build and maintain long-term conservation habits that prepare us for when the weather pendulum swings back to dry years.”

Although Cal Water is moving to Stage 1, customers must continue to observe any city or county landscape irrigation ordinances in effect. Cal Water also encourages customers to remain vigilant about their water use and, in particular, ensure landscaping actually needs water before irrigating it.

Some outdoor water-use restrictions remain in place, including:

No watering of non-functional turf at commercial, industrial, and institutional properties.

Watering only between the hours of 6 p.m. and 8 a.m.

No watering of outdoor landscapes during and within 48 hours after measurable rainfall.

Only washing vehicles with a hose that has a shutoff nozzle or similar device, or at a car wash that uses recycled water.

No watering driveways, sidewalks, or other paved areas, unless for health and safety purposes.



Cal Water’s conservation rebates and programs will also continue, including a $3-per-square-foot rebate for lawn-to-garden conversions, a 50 cents-per-square-foot rebate for spray-to-drip conversions, and its popular Smart Landscape Tune-Up Program. For a complete list of rebates, programs, and water-use restrictions, visit calwater.com/conservation.

About California Water Service

California Water Service provides high-quality, reliable water utility services to about 2 million people statewide through 496,400 service connections. What sets Cal Water apart is its commitment to enhancing the quality of life for its customers and communities. Guided daily by their promise to provide quality, service, and value, the utility’s employees lead the way in working to protect the planet, care for people, and operate with the utmost integrity. Integral to Cal Water’s strategy is investing responsibly in infrastructure, sustainability initiatives, and community well-being. The utility has been named one of “America’s Most Responsible Companies” and “America’s Most Trustworthy Companies” by Newsweek and a Great Place to Work®. More information is available at www.calwater.com.

