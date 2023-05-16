Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE: CLW) announced today that the Science Based Target initiative (SBTi) has validated the company’s climate targets. These targets include reducing absolute Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 29.1 percent and absolute Scope 3 GHG emissions by 25 percent by 2030. The Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) is a global body enabling businesses to set ambitious emissions reductions targets in line with the latest climate science. SBTi is focused on accelerating companies worldwide to halve emissions before 2030 and achieve net-zero emissions before 2050.

“By setting science-based targets, we are committing to taking steps to reduce our greenhouse gas emissions, which is crucial to mitigating the impacts of climate change,” said Steve Bowden, senior vice president and general manager of the pulp and paperboard division. “The SBTi goal-setting process helps to strengthen and unify our company’s overall commitment to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, while SBTi’s validation of our goals gives our employees, customers, and communities confidence that we are being good stewards of our natural resources.”

The initiative is a collaboration between the Carbon Disclosure Process (CDP), the United Nations Global Compact, World Resources Institute (WRI), the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), and one of the We Mean Business Coalition commitments. The SBTi defines and promotes best practices in science-based target setting, offers resources and guidance to reduce barriers to adoption, and independently assesses and approves companies’ targets.

