First patient dosed in Quoin’s single arm, open label clinical trial in Netherton Syndrome patients currently receiving off-label systemic therapy

Recruitment and dosing continue in Quoin’s ongoing double blinded, placebo-controlled study of QRX003 for Netherton Syndrome

Following successful public offering Quoin expects its cash runway will extend into 2H 2024

ASHBURN, Va., May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. ( QNRX) (the “Company” or “Quoin”), a clinical stage, specialty pharmaceutical company focused on rare and orphan diseases, today provides a business update and announces financial results for the first quarter of 2023.

Quoin CEO, Dr. Michael Myers, said, “We are very pleased to announce a very positive start to 2023, which has the potential to be a transformational year for Quoin. During this past quarter, we achieved a number of important milestones for the company. Following a successful public offering, we expect to have our cash runway into the second half of 2024. We believe our strong balance sheet is a significant asset as we continue our search to expand our portfolio of rare and orphan disease drug products.”

“We were delighted to announce that with the dosing of the first patient in our second clinical trial in Netherton Syndrome, both studies are now actively recruiting and dosing patients and we anticipate releasing topline data in the second half of 2023.”

“Interest level in both studies continues to be very high from patients and clinicians.”

Corporate Highlights

  • In March 2023, Quoin dosed the first patient in its open label clinical trial in Netherton Syndrome patients. This trial is a single arm, open label study, investigating the safety and efficacy of Quoin’s lead candidate, QRX003, in Netherton Syndrome patients who are currently receiving off-label systemic therapy, primarily biologic therapy, and will continue to do so throughout the duration of the study.
  • In February 2023, Quoin completed a public offering of securities with net proceeds of approximately $5.8 million, which Quoin expects to extend the company’s cash runway into 2H 2024.
  • Quoin continues to advance two rare disease research programs with Queensland University of Technology for treatment of Scleroderma and Netherton Syndrome and expects to initiate clinical testing in Australia for at least one of these programs in 2H 2023.

Financial Highlights

  • Quoin had approximately $17.0 million in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities as of March 31, 2023.
  • Net loss for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 was approximately $2.6 million compared to approximately $1.7 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.
  • Investors are encouraged to read the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q when it is filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), which will contain additional details about Quoin’s financial results as of and for the period ended March 31, 2023.

About Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapeutic products that treat rare and orphan diseases. We are committed to addressing unmet medical needs for patients, their families, communities and care teams. Quoin’s innovative pipeline comprises four products in development that collectively have the potential to target a broad number of rare and orphan indications, including Netherton Syndrome, Peeling Skin Syndrome, Palmoplantar Keratoderma, Scleroderma, Epidermolysis Bullosa and others. For more information, visit: www.quoinpharma.com or LinkedIn for updates.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements
The Company cautions that statements in this press release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words referencing future events or circumstances such as “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” and “will,” among others. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company’s current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties. More detailed information about the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company is contained under the heading “Risk Factors” included in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 that the Company filed with the SEC. One should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they were made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as may be required by law.

QUOIN PHARMACEUTICALS LTD.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

March 31, December 31,
20232022
(unaudited)
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents$3,371,854$2,860,628
Investments13,618,0269,992,900
Prepaid expenses398,906516,584
Total current assets17,388,78613,370,112
Prepaid expenses - long term383,390383,390
Intangible assets, net678,550704,561
Other assets
Total assets$18,450,726$14,458,063
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable281,094$605,600
Accrued expenses2,085,2051,175,705
Accrued interest and financing expense1,146,2511,146,251
Due to officers – short term650,000600,000
Total current liabilities4,162,5503,527,556
Due to officers – long term3,373,7333,523,733
Total liabilities$7,536,283$7,051,289
Commitments and contingencies
Shareholders’ equity:
Ordinary shares, no par value per share, 500,000,000,000 ordinary shares authorized – 59,233,024,799 (11,846,532 ADS’s) ordinary shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2023 and 24,233,024,799 (4,846,605 ADS’s) at December 31, 2022$$
Treasury stock, 2,641,693, ordinary shares(2,932,000)(2,932,000)
Additional paid in capital53,966,25947,855,521
Accumulated deficit(40,119,816)(37,516,747)
Total shareholders’ equity10,914,4437,406,774
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity$18,450,726$14,458,063

QUOIN PHARMACEUTICALS LTD.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

Three months ended March 31,
20232022
Operating expenses
General and administrative$1,683,817$1,588,470
Research and development1,091,733587,569
Total operating expenses2,775,5502,176,039
Other (income) and expenses
Forgiveness of accounts payable(416,000)
Warrant liability (income) expense(77,237)
Unrealized gain(20,427)
Interest income(152,054)
Total other expense(172,481)(493,237)
Net loss$(2,603,069)$(1,682,802)
Loss per ADS
Loss per ADS
Basic$(0.34)$(2.51)
Fully-diluted$(0.34)$(2.51)
Weighted average number of ADS’s outstanding
Basic7,646,605670,930
Fully-diluted7,646,605670,930
