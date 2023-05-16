First patient dosed in Quoin’s single arm, open label clinical trial in Netherton Syndrome patients currently receiving off-label systemic therapy

Recruitment and dosing continue in Quoin’s ongoing double blinded, placebo-controlled study of QRX003 for Netherton Syndrome

Following successful public offering Quoin expects its cash runway will extend into 2H 2024

ASHBURN, Va., May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. ( QNRX) (the “Company” or “Quoin”), a clinical stage, specialty pharmaceutical company focused on rare and orphan diseases, today provides a business update and announces financial results for the first quarter of 2023.

Quoin CEO, Dr. Michael Myers, said, “We are very pleased to announce a very positive start to 2023, which has the potential to be a transformational year for Quoin. During this past quarter, we achieved a number of important milestones for the company. Following a successful public offering, we expect to have our cash runway into the second half of 2024. We believe our strong balance sheet is a significant asset as we continue our search to expand our portfolio of rare and orphan disease drug products.”

“We were delighted to announce that with the dosing of the first patient in our second clinical trial in Netherton Syndrome, both studies are now actively recruiting and dosing patients and we anticipate releasing topline data in the second half of 2023.”

“Interest level in both studies continues to be very high from patients and clinicians.”

Corporate Highlights

In March 2023, Quoin dosed the first patient in its open label clinical trial in Netherton Syndrome patients. This trial is a single arm, open label study, investigating the safety and efficacy of Quoin’s lead candidate, QRX003, in Netherton Syndrome patients who are currently receiving off-label systemic therapy, primarily biologic therapy, and will continue to do so throughout the duration of the study.

In February 2023, Quoin completed a public offering of securities with net proceeds of approximately $5.8 million, which Quoin expects to extend the company’s cash runway into 2H 2024.

Quoin continues to advance two rare disease research programs with Queensland University of Technology for treatment of Scleroderma and Netherton Syndrome and expects to initiate clinical testing in Australia for at least one of these programs in 2H 2023.



Financial Highlights

Quoin had approximately $17.0 million in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities as of March 31, 2023.

Net loss for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 was approximately $2.6 million compared to approximately $1.7 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Investors are encouraged to read the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q when it is filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), which will contain additional details about Quoin’s financial results as of and for the period ended March 31, 2023.



About Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

