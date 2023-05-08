PR Newswire

Fighting Fires Together campaign provides expert resources and support to those on the front lines of wildfires

SEATTLE, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) and Firefighter Behavioral Health Alliance today announced an expanded partnership on Fighting Fires Together, a campaign that provides support for wildland firefighters and their families. In its second year, the program is designed to provide resources and increase awareness around the importance of mental health assistance for these first responders.

"After launching last year's inaugural Fighting Fires Together campaign with FBHA, we are proud to continue this effort to support wildland firefighters and their mental health as they risk their lives to protect our communities," says Bill Frings, vice president of Western Timberlands for Weyerhaeuser. "Weyerhaeuser's approach to wildfire preparedness, prevention and mitigation is a year-round strategy, and part of this work includes ensuring wildland firefighters have access to the resources they need to carry out this important work."

The expanded Fighting Fires Together online resource hub contains content specially designed for wildland firefighters, including new videos on the topics of Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), depression, anxiety and suicide prevention, along with mental health tips, educational articles and contacts for occupationally aware support groups and counselors located in Oregon, Washington and British Columbia.

Weyerhaeuser and FBHA launched the campaign in May to commemorate Mental Health Awareness Month and Wildfire Awareness Month. This partnership serves as an extension of FBHA's mission to collaborate, develop and implement behavioral health awareness, prevention, intervention and post-crisis strategies to provide wildland firefighters with an easily accessible and confidential source of information.

"Through this important partnership with Weyerhaeuser, wildland firefighters can access our workshops designed by first responders for first responders, self-assessments that serve as a suicide screening for firefighters, and a directory of mental health professionals," says Jeff Dill, founder of FBHA. "Last year's campaign not only helped wildland firefighters access mental health information, but it also provided a like-minded community for families to find strength and support. We look forward to continuing this partnership to provide specialized education and critical resources for our communities' heroes."

To learn more about Weyerhaeuser's Fighting Fires Together campaign, visit www.wy.com/timberlands/fighting-fires-together.

ABOUT WEYERHAEUSER

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards. We are also one of the largest manufacturers of wood products in North America. Our company is a real estate investment trust. In 2022, we generated $10.2 billion in net sales and employed approximately 9,200 people who serve customers worldwide. Our common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol WY. Learn more at www.weyerhaeuser.com.

ABOUT FIREFIGHTER BEHAVIORAL HEALTH ALLIANCE

Founded in 2010 by Jeff Dill, Firefighter Behavioral Health Alliance (FBHA) offers educational workshops to firefighters and EMTs across the globe, along with their families. These workshops address behavioral health issues, suicide warning signs, and how to cope after retirement. FBHA is also focused on training medical professionals, EAP organizations, and chaplains about fire and EMS culture in order to provide a better treatment plan for firefighters and EMTs. Learn more at www.ffbha.org .

For more information contact:

Analysts – Andy Taylor, 206-539-3907

Media – Nancy Thompson, 919-861-0342

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/weyerhaeuser-firefighter-behavioral-health-alliance-partner-for-second-year-to-provide-mental-health-resources-for-wildland-firefighters-301818647.html

SOURCE Weyerhaeuser Company