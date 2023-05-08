PR Newswire
NAPERVILLE, Ill., May 8, 2023
NAPERVILLE, Ill., May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSE American: CVR) today announced results for the first quarter of 2023 as summarized below:
CHICAGO RIVET & MACHINE CO.
Summary of Consolidated Results of Operations
For the Three Months Ended March 31
2023
2022
Net sales
$8,729,725
$9,197,696
Income (loss) before income taxes
(737,137)
570,313
Net income (loss)
(583,137)
447,313
Net income (loss) per common share
(.60)
.46
Average common shares outstanding
966,132
966,132
(All figures subject to year-end audit)
