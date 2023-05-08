Ball Corporation Announces Pricing of $1.00 Billion of Senior Notes

15 hours ago
WESTMINSTER, Colo., May 8, 2023

WESTMINSTER, Colo., May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ball Corporation ("Ball") (NYSE: BALL) announced today that it priced an underwritten public offering of $1.00 billion aggregate principal amount of 6.000% Senior Notes due 2029 (the "Notes"). The offering is expected to close on May 11, 2023, subject to customary closing conditions.

Ball intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to repay $800 million in outstanding borrowings under its U.S. dollar revolving credit facility, without a reduction in commitment, with the remainder to be used for general corporate purposes, which may include the refinancing or repayment of debt (including its outstanding 4.00% Senior Notes due November 2023 on or before their date of maturity). The exact allocation of such proceeds and the timing thereof is at the discretion of Ball's management.

Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Mizuho Securities USA LLC and SMBC Nikko Securities America, Inc. are acting as global coordinators and joint book-running managers of the offering of the Notes.

Ball is making the offer under a shelf registration statement previously declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission. The offering of the Notes is being made solely by means of a prospectus and prospectus supplement, a copy of which may be obtained, when available, from Citigroup Global Markets Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, telephone: 1-800-831-9146, e-mail: [email protected], Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, email: [email protected], phone: 1-866-471-2526, Mizuho Securities USA LLC, Attn: Debt Capital Markets, 1271 Avenue of the Americas, New York, New York 10020, telephone: 1-866-271-7403 or SMBC Nikko Securities America, Inc., 277 Park Avenue, New York, New York 10172, Attn: Debt Capital Markets, e-mail: [email protected].

This announcement is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any securities. No offer, solicitation or sale will be made in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Ball Corporation

Ball Corporation supplies innovative, sustainable aluminum packaging solutions for beverage, personal care and household products customers, as well as aerospace and other technologies and services primarily for the U.S. government. Ball Corporation and its subsidiaries employ 21,000 people worldwide and reported 2022 net sales of $15.35 billion.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking" statements concerning future events and financial performance. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "believes," and similar expressions typically identify forward-looking statements, which are generally any statements other than statements of historical fact. Such statements are based on current expectations or views of the future and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied. You should therefore not place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements and they should be read in conjunction with, and qualified in their entirety by, the cautionary statements referenced below. Ball undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Key factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to be different are summarized in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Exhibit 99 in Ball's Form 10-K, which are available on Ball's website and at www.sec.gov. Additional factors that might affect: a) Ball's packaging segments include product capacity, supply, and demand constraints and fluctuations and changes in consumption patterns; availability/cost of raw materials, equipment, and logistics; competitive packaging, pricing and substitution; changes in climate and weather and related events such as drought, wildfires, storms, hurricanes, tornadoes and floods; footprint adjustments and other manufacturing changes, including the startup of new facilities and lines; failure to achieve synergies, productivity improvements or cost reductions; unfavorable mandatory deposit or packaging laws; customer and supplier consolidation; power and supply chain interruptions; changes in major customer or supplier contracts or loss of a major customer or supplier; inability to pass through increased costs; war, political instability and sanctions, including relating to the situation in Russia and Ukraine and its impact on Ball's supply chain and its ability to operate in Europe, the Middle East and Africa regions generally; changes in foreign exchange or tax rates; and tariffs, trade actions, or other governmental actions, including business restrictions and orders affecting goods produced by Ball or in its supply chain, including imported raw materials; b) Ball's aerospace segment include funding, authorization, availability and returns of government and commercial contracts; and delays, extensions and technical uncertainties affecting segment contracts; c) Ball as a whole include those listed above plus: the extent to which sustainability-related opportunities arise and can be capitalized upon; changes in senior management, succession, and the ability to attract and retain skilled labor; regulatory actions or issues including those related to tax, environmental, social and governance reporting, competition, environmental, health and workplace safety, including U.S. Federal Drug Administration and other actions or public concerns affecting products filled in Ball's containers, or chemicals or substances used in raw materials or in the manufacturing process; technological developments and innovations; the ability to manage cyber threats; litigation; strikes; disease; pandemic; labor cost changes; inflation; rates of return on assets of Ball's defined benefit retirement plans; pension changes; uncertainties surrounding geopolitical events and governmental policies, including policies, orders, and actions related to COVID-19; reduced cash flow; interest rates affecting Ball's debt; and successful or unsuccessful joint ventures, acquisitions, divestitures and investments, and their effects on our operating results and business generally, including the timing and terms of any such joint ventures, acquisitions, divestitures and investments.

