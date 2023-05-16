Matthews China Fund Trims PDD Holdings, Enters 4 Positions

Fund releases 1st-quarter portfolio update

Summary
  • Fund trims its position in Pinduoduo’s parent company, PDD Holdings.
  • It entered four new positions during the quarter.
The

Matthews China Fund (Trades, Portfolio) released its first-quarter portfolio update, revealing that its top trades included a reduction to its position in PDD Holdings (PDD, Financial) and new holdings of four companies: Ping An Insurance (Group) Co. of China Ltd. (HKSE:02318, Financial), JD Health International Inc. (HKSE:06618, Financial), Zhejiang Supcon Technology Co. Ltd. (SHSE:688777, Financial) and ENN Energy Holdings Ltd. (HKSE:02688, Financial).

The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing primarily in the stock of companies headquartered in China or Hong Kong. The fund looks for companies that are capable of sustainable growth based on several factors, including balance sheet health, size and stability of cash flows, management depth and corporate governance.

1655645116263563264.png

As of March, the fund’s $770 million equity portfolio contains 52 stocks with a quarterly turnover ratio of 14%. The top four sectors in terms of weight are consumer cyclical, financial services, industrials and technology, representing 36.13%, 17.46%, 10.10% and 9.01% of the equity portfolio.

1655657478886522880.png

Investors should be aware that portfolio updates for mutual funds do not necessarily provide a complete picture of a guru’s holdings. The data is sourced from the quarterly updates on the website of the fund(s) in question. This usually consists of long equity positions in U.S. and foreign stocks. All numbers are as of the quarter’s end only; it is possible the guru may have already made changes to the positions after the quarter ended. However, even this limited data can provide valuable information.

PDD Holdings

The fund sold 160,049 shares of PDD Holdings (

PDD, Financial), trimming 22.25% of the position and 1.76% of its equity portfolio.

1655659816036597760.png

Shares of PDD Holdings averaged $90.39 during the first quarter; the stock is significantly undervalued based on its price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.46 as of Monday.

1655663487935840256.png

PDD Holdings is the holding company of Shanghai-based Pinduoduo. The company has a GF Score of 72 out of 100 based on a financial strength rank of 9 out of 10, a growth rank of 7 out of 10, a momentum rank of 3 out of 10 and a rank of 4 out of 10 for profitability and GF Value.

1655664449509392384.png

The company’s high financial strength rank is driven by several positive investing signs, which include a high Piotroski F-score of 8 out of 9, a strong Altman Z-score of 4.61 and an interest coverage ratio that outperforms more than 93% of global competitors.

1655667902478548992.png

Other gurus with holdings in PDD Holdings include

Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio), Bridgewater Associates and Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)’ Renaissance Technologies.

1655668243299303424.png

Ping An Insurance

The fund invested in 2,297,500 shares of Ping An Insurance (

HKSE:02318, Financial), giving the position 1.93% equity portfolio weight.

1655668523885658112.png

Shares of Ping An Insurance averaged 56.04 Hong Kong dollars ($7.14) during the first quarter; the stock is fairly valued based on its price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.96 as of Monday.

1655669103790129152.png

The Shenzhen, Guangdong-based integrated insurance company has a GF Score of 77 out of 100 based on a momentum rank of 8 out of 10, a GF Value rank of 5 out of 10, a financial strength rank of 4 out of 10 and a rank of 6 out of 10 for profitability and growth.

1655669612794085376.png

The company’s low financial strength rank is driven by several warning signs, which include a debt-to-equity ratio that underperforms approximately 93% of global competitors and an interest coverage ratio that underperforms approximately 82% of global insurance companies.

1655671011871293440.png

JD Health International

The fund purchased 1,644,150 shares of JD Health International (

HKSE:06618, Financial), giving the position 1.58% equity portfolio weight. Shares averaged HK$61.95 during the first quarter.

1655672925577019392.png

The health care e-commerce platform is approximately 67% owned by Beijing-based JD.com Inc. (

JD, Financial). JD Health International has a GF Score of 48 out of 100 based on a profitability rank of 6 out of 10 and a rank of 8 out of 10 for growth and financial strength. Despite this, the company does not have enough data to compute ranks for GF Value and momentum and thus, the GF Score may give an incomplete picture of its potential.

1655675304431058944.png

The company’s high financial strength rank is driven by several positive investing signs, which include a high Altman Z-score of 11.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio that outperforms approximately 99% of global competitors.

1655676751021342720.png

Zhejiang Supcon Technology

The fund purchased 771,677 shares of Zhejiang Supcon Technology (

SHSE:688777, Financial), giving the position 1.52% equity portfolio weight. Shares averaged 95.58 yuan ($13.83) during the first quarter.

1655678841940606976.png

The Hangzhou, Zhejiang-based automation control company has a GF Score of 53 out of 100 based on a growth rank of 9 out of 10, a profitability rank of 8 out of 10 and a financial strength rank of 7 out of 10. Despite this, the stock does not have enough data to compute ranks for momentum and GF Value and thus, the GF Score may give an incomplete picture of the stock’s potential.

1655679932056993792.png

The company’s high growth rank is driven by several positive investing signs, which include three-year revenue and book value growth rates that are outperforming more than 90% of global competitors.

1655681552740253696.png

ENN Energy Holdings

The fund invested in 848,700 shares of ENN Energy Holdings (

HKSE:02688, Financial), giving the position 1.51% equity portfolio weight.

1655683308018728960.png

Shares of ENN Energy Holdings averaged HK$115.26 during the first quarter; the stock is modestly undervalued based on its price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.77 as of Monday.

1655683799817650176.png

The Chinese natural gas company has a GF Score of 95 out of 100 based on a growth rank of 10 out of 10, a profitability rank of 9 out of 10, a momentum rank of 8 out of 10, a GF Value rank of 7 out of 10 and a financial strength rank of 6 out of 10.

1655689101694730240.png

ENN Energy Holdings’ high growth rank is driven by several positive investing signs, which include a 4.5-star business predictability rank and a three-year revenue growth rate that outperforms approximately 77% of global competitors.

1655685801444376576.png

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
